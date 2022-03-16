There is still about three weeks left in the high school soccer season.
But the Calhoun boys have been able to check one big box, clinching a playoff berth in the upcoming GHSA 5A postseason.
It was one of coach Tino Hernandez's goals, if not the main one, when the season began with him just taking over the program. And now knowing that in less than a month, they'll get to play some extra soccer is just what he was hoping for.
"We're very excited about making the playoffs," Hernandez said. "We've played well in region, but Cartersville beating Hiram the other night clinches it for us. So we're excited about it and excited for the boys, because once you get in, anything can happen. But we've still got a lot of soccer ahead of us, so we can't stop now. We have to keep pressing on. We've got a tough weekend ahead of us with Hiram (Friday) and the showcase we're going too on Saturday, so we're going to continue to just take it one day at a time, one practice at a time, one game at a time but to know we're in the playoffs, we're excited about that."
They went into the match Friday night against Hiram (details were not available at press time) with a 2-1 mark before the participate Saturday afternoon the Southeast All-American Battle of Georgia Showcase tournament at Carrollton Central High School. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff against the top-ranked 4A team in the state -- The Columbus Blue Devils.
"We feel like we've played the level of competition this year that will allow us to definitely be able to compete against Columbus," Hernandez said. "But this is a tournament we're looking forward too. It's a chance for our players to showcase their abilities and hopefully, get a (college) scout's attention. And the level of teams there is unbelievable. You've got (eight) boys teams and two girls teams playing in it and some of the top programs in the state will be there, so we want to see the best competition we can find when we're not playing Region matches and this is part of that mentality. But it's a chance to show everyone what Calhoun futbol is all about, so I think it's going to be a great experience for the boys."
They are a team on the rise, going 3-3-1 in their last seven matches after an 0-3 start that included three shutouts. And after being outscored 12-0 in that trio of opening setbacks, they have since scored 12 goals and allowed 12 goals in their last seven games. Hernandez said he knew he had a group of tough-minded individuals when they started practicing in December and they've shown it.
"We have been playing well and I give the credit to the kids for the way they've just kept working and kept trying to get better every day," he said. "The way we started out with the three losses, it would have been easy for the kids to question what we were trying to do and how we're trying to play the game, but they kept going and now you can see that they know what we need to do to be strategically sound.
"Now we've still got a lot of work to do and we're a long way from where we want to be, but we've definitely made a lot of progress and the kids have shown a great deal of resiliency the past few weeks with the way they have played."
He said while the have to play good defense, shot attempts has been a point of emphasis since those first three games and especially in Region. And that extra work paid in the wins over Cass and Woodland with a 2-0 triumph over the Colonels and a 3-nil conquest of Woodland.
"We've been watching a lot of film lately to try and show the kids the point we're trying to make about certain situations on the film and when we were looking at Cass and Woodland, we felt like there were some opportunities that we needed to capitalize on because there were some open areas. So we wanted to start getting ourselves more shots on goal because the first (few) games, we weren't getting a lot of shot opportunities and we've been able to do that the last few games and we get a lot of shots against Cass and Woodland. And I feel like that's something we will be able to do going forward because we're communicating and playing with confidence on offense right now. And that's how I want us to be offensively."
Senior midfielder Mikie Lopez continued to be one of the top offensive threats in Region 7-5A, securing the hat trick with all three goals in the win over Woodland.
Their one league loss was to Blessed Trinity 5-0 and Hernandez wouldn't say the Titans were the best team the Jackets have faced but they were close.
"I would say Dalton and Blessed Trinity were the best teams we've seen, and with Dalton, you're talking about the defending 6A state champs, but Blessed Trinity was good, no doubt," Hernandez said. "But the biggest difference between them and everyone else we have played, and I mean we've not seen anyone do this like they did. When you would make a mistake or lose the ball, the way they immediately were attacking with all 10 guys was not something we had seen from anyone else. Most teams, you turn the other team over, you have five or six guys breaking, but they had 10 guys breaking all night long and I had just not seen a team attack like that, with everyone but the goalie."
Going into Friday night's Region 7-5A games, the Yellow Jackets were 2-1 and tied with Cass for second place, but hold the tiebreaker because they beat the Colonels. Cartersville is 1-2 and got into the win column by defeating Hiram Tuesday night, leaving them winless at 0-3. Woodland is also 1-2 as the teams only play each other once for a four-game region schedule.
The Yellow Jackets were 3-6-1 overall entering the weekend of games that had them playing twice in less than 24 hours.