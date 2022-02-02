With hopes of bringing a lot of hardware back to Gordon County, the Calhoun High School swim teams are currently competing in the 4A-5A state meet at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
And we say swim teams because both programs are in a lot of events on both the girls and the boys' side. In fact, the boys have at least one swimmer in all 12 events and more than that in three of them.
And the girls are in two-thirds of the races, with a representative in eight of them.
The meet began Thursday with the diving competition and then the swimming prelims were held Friday with the finals set for Saturday. (Details were not available at press time).
BOYS
Last year, the Yellow Jackets were third in the state meet and this winter, they are hoping to climb even higher.
While they have fast swimmers, they also have great depth in the state's final high school meet of the year, having three swimmers in the 100-yard breaststroke and 500 freestyle as well as two in the 200 individual medley.
The boys are also in all three of the relay races, where the points are doubled and highly valued because a couple of high finishes can really bolster a team score.
The Yellow Jackets are using a lot of the same guys in the three relays they are in.
They had the fastest time (1:39.97) of anyone in their heat in the 200 medley relay prelims. There were five heats with nine teams involved in each of them.
Senior Will Eickman, junior Colin Wood, senior Brandon Webb, and senior Matthew Petty were the Calhoun swimmers in that race.
Two of those same guys were part of the 200 freestyle relay, where Calhoun competed in the sixth heat in the prelims with their time (1:33.13). Webb, Wood, sophomore Luke Driscoll, and sophomore Andrew Pierce made up that relay.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Calhoun had the second best showing (3:21.22) in their heat, with Westminster having the best time (3:12.10) in the heat and the entire field.
Petty, Webb, Pierce, and Eickman comprised that relay.
Head coach Devon Clayton's team is hoping to rack up some points in the 100 breast and 500 free, where they have a trio of competitors in each event.
Wood and sophomore Nate Eickman competed against each other in one heat in the 100 breaststroke Friday while senior James Beamer went in the first heat. The heat that Eickman and Wood participated in had four guys going under a minute and another under 55 seconds as Wood (1:01.14) and Eickman (1:03.94) both had fast times coming in. And Beamer's qualifying time (1:06.61) had him in a heat with nine swimmers less than a second apart.
The Yellow Jackets will also have three swimmers in the 500 freestyle, which is the meet's longest race. And two of the three squared off against each other Friday in the prelims with the tenth-graders Pierce and Nate Eickman in the same heat.
Junior Collin Fields was the third Calhoun swimmer in the event and the trio's qualifying times are less than three seconds apart despite the length of it. Pierce had the fastest showing (5:08.75) of the three while Eickman (5:10.09) and Fields (5:09.11) had virtually had the same time.
The Yellow Jackets also had two swimmers in the 200 individual medley with Wood and Nate Eickman both qualifying. Eickman competed in the fourth of four heats (2:02.28) while Wood went in the second (2:08.14).
Calhoun is represented in all the sprint events with Pierce swimming the 200 free (1:53.21) while Driscoll in the 50 free (23.09) and Petty in the 100 free (48.26).
Pierce had a tough draw in the prelims, getting placed in a heat with four swimmers showing times below 1:50. Driscoll was in the meet's shortest event and there were 72 swimmers in the field with finishing times between 21 and 24 seconds coming in.
Webb concludes a busy meet by racing the 100 butterfly. Webb had a solid qualifying time (52.07) and was in the fourth heat in the prelims.
Senior Luke Tolson is chasing a medal in the 100 backstroke for the Calhoun with a time under a minute (59.29). He swam in the first heat on Friday.
GIRLS
The Lady Jackets don't have alot of swimmers at the state meet, but the ones they do have will be very busy with just about all of them in multiple events.
Calhoun has a chance to collect some points, being in all three relays and then having individuals in five other events,.
They began the race with third fastest time in their heat in the individual medley (1:57.92). Freshman Bella Peek, senior Phoebe Reid, sophomore Krystal Ngo, and senior Zoe Tibbs were the quartet of swimmers that made up that relay.
The same four girls made up the 400 freestyle relay as well, just going in a different order. Tibbs, Ngo, Peek and Reid on the anchor leg came in with a good time (3:56.11) in a tight field.
Peek and Ngo were also members of the 200 free relay, which had the lowest time in their heat on Friday (1:50.52). Peek went first with senior Carla Mendoza the second leg followed by Ngo and then sophomore Kim Ambrocio on anchor.
The Lady Jackets also have two girls competing in the 50-yard free with over 60 swimmers separated by less than three seconds. Tibbs had the second fastest time (25.92) in her heat and there were seven heats while Peek had the third (26.45) in hers.
Besides being on two relays, both Tibbs and Reid were in two individual events as Tibbs also was in the 100 free (57.41).
Showing her versatility, Reid was in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke and was among the top swimmers in each in the prelims Friday. She had the second fastest clocking in each of her heats in the 200 (2:13.48) and in the breaststroke (1:07.69).