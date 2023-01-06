Jackets get ready to open 7-5A at Cass

The Calhoun girls basketball team wraps up the non-Region part of its schedule Saturday night when they go to Rome. They will begin 7-5A games Tuesday night with a trip to Cass.

 Tim Godbee

It’s been a different kind of season so far for the Calhoun High School girls basketball team.

Water main breaks. Separated shoulders. Ankle injuries. And they have played 13 games so far, but only two have been here in town.

