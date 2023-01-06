Jackets get ready to open 7-5A at Cass

It’s been a different kind of season so far for the Calhoun High School girls basketball team.
Water main breaks. Separated shoulders. Ankle injuries. And they have played 13 games so far, but only two have been here in town.
Through it all though, the Lady Yellow Jackets have kept their eye on the prize and now the part of the regular season that they have been preparing for all along — the Region 7-5A schedule — is here beginning Tuesday night when they are at Cass.
“I think we’ve gotten everything out of our non-region schedule that we were looking to get out of it, “ Calhoun had girls basketball coach Jaime Echols said. “We put the schedule together with the idea in mind that we would play these bigger, athletic schools to help us get ready for a really tough region and I think it has done just that. Now we’ve got some things we are still looking at and some things we are still working on and we’ve got one more non-region game Saturday night at Rome that we will use as kind of a final tune-up before we have to go to Cass Tuesday night and that’s when the rubber kind of meets the road.”
The state-ranked Lady Jackets are currently 10-3 on the season and head into Bartow County Saturday night with a two-game win streak after they finished the Tiger Christmas Tournament last week in Adairsville with two straight wins.
After losing to North Murray, 56-48, to start play on Wednesday, the girls came back the next day and defeated former 75-A rival Blessed Trinity, 50-37, before closing play out on Friday afternoon with a one-sided 58-28 victory over the host team Adairsville.
Echols was not pleased with his team’s play against North murray, but said they definitely bounced back in a big way against BT and then Adairsville.
“We did not play very well at all against North Murray but I think they may have had something to do with it because they were a very good team,” Echols said. “But I was definitely proud of the way we came back and played against Blessed Trinity and in the the next two games of that tournament, really. I thought we played with much more defensive intensity. I thought we took much better shots. I thought we rebounded much better. We just played much better against Blessed Trinity and Adairsville then we did in the first game of that tournament. That first game of the tournament, we played like we were still on break.”
They did indeed display a defensive ferociousness that Echols said will be a necessity from here on out, denying Blessed Trinity and Adairsville a lot of good looks at the basket offensively. They also hit the boards to make sure that those teams, if they did get a shot, they got just one per possession because the Jackets were all over the window for the rebound.
It was also their second win this year over the Lady Titans, as they beat them a couple of weeks before Christmas in Roswell by a tight 51-49 count.
“That is one very encouraging thing about this group and that is that I don’t think they felt like they played well on Wednesday and so they were determined to come back on Thursday and Friday and play with a much better effort and much more desire and they did just that,” Echos said. “And that is one thing I do admire about these girls is that when we haven’t played well, and a couple times we have not this year, the girls that put it right behind them and in our next game, we’ve come out and played much better. Now we’re starting to get into that time of the year where you hope to avoid those types of games because you’re getting into your region schedule, but when we have lost this year, we have come right back in our next game and played much better.”
He said he believes the 7-5A has six quality teams and will be very much up-for-grabs.
I think this is going to be a very tough region to play in this year,” Echols said. “Dalton and Hiram are very good. Cass is still Cass in that they’re always big and very athletic. And this year is no different. Cartersville is a much improved team and they’re playing very well, so I think you might have one or two top teams, but I think you have six teams that are capable of beating anybody on any given night and that means that every game, you have to be at your best or it’s going to be a long night. And we open with a very good Cass team at their place, so I think it’s going to be a real challenge. But I also think it’s going to be a really fun Region to be in because everybody’s good.”
The Lady Yellow Jackets have been off all week, but are busy this weekend with another road game — this one 6 p.m. Saturday night in Rome against the 6A Lady Wolves, who stand 8-4 on the year.
“I just want to see us go out and compete,” Echols said. “I want to see us play with that defensive intensity that we played with the last two games in Adairsville. But I really and truly believe that if we take good shots and play good defense and just compete, then we always have a chance against anybody we play.”