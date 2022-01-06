Slowly but surely, the Calhoun High School basketball team is putting things together.
And they’re getting all their pieces back.
“We go through this every year, so we kind of know how to handle this,” Calhoun High head coach Vince Layson said at the beginning of the season. “Every year, we start out without a few of our players and once football season ends, they start coming in and we start working them into the lineup and into the rotation. So, it’s always tricky, but we’ve been through this before as far as adjusting and working kids onto the team after we’ve already started playing games.”
And while there is no doubt it’s been tricky, Layson, his staff and the players seem to be figuring it out and putting it all together at just the right time with the start of the 5A Region 7 season officially here Tuesday night when they meet Hiram at The Hive at 7:30 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets are 7-4 overall and have won four of their last five games with that one loss being to Chattooga, which they then came back to beat 49-45 last Tuesday night to conclude the non-region portion of the schedule.
“We play in a tough region with a lot of good teams,” Layson has said of the region. “You’ve got to be ready to play every night. We might be behind a few of the teams as far as the number of games we’ve played when we do start region, but I got a lot of confidence in my players that we’ll be ready when it’s time.”
And make no mistake, with two big games this week against first the Hornets and then Woodland Friday to begin region and then a trip out of the league Saturday night to play at archrival Dalton, big-game time has arrived for the black-and-Vegas-gold.
It would also seem on top of putting everything together at just the right time, they are getting everybody back together at just the right time as well because besides beating Chattooga Tuesday night, Calhoun basketball fans were treated to the return of 6-foot-8 junior Dylan Faulkner to the lineup as he heals from an injury.
Faulkner, who got a thunderous ovation when he was announced into the game, has been nursing an injury and has been out for over three weeks, but he was still solid in his return Tuesday, scoring nine points and grabbing five rebounds in limited duty.
But with he and 6-foot-6 Peyton Law, who was the team’s leading scorer in both of their recent wins over Cartersville and Chattooga, hopefully on the floor together for long stretches very soon, the Yellow Jackets are about to be two handfuls for every team they play.
During this recent run, they also had a couple of high-scoring games with 91 points against Excel Christian and 83 against Cartersville, which they will see two more times in games that count over the next four weeks. In both games, a lot of different players made shots as the team was racing up-and-down the floor, finding the open man for good shots and attacking the basket on the run.
In their two most recent wins over Cartersville and Chattooga, the team was inconsistent offensively, shooting lights out against the Purple Hurricanes while topping 80 points, but then seeing the ball not drop with nearly the same consistency in coming up just shy of 50 points against the Indians.
Against Cartersville, Calhoun got the offense going early, scoring 23 points in the first quarter and then finished the ‘Canes off by belting them, 25-8 in the third.
The Jackets got out to a 23-14 lead after the first frame, but the Canes’ started making shots in the second quarter, notching 24 points while the Jackets had 16 to cut the lead to 39-38 at the half.
But in the third quarter, Calhoun got its running game going again, pushing the ball up the floor to pour in 25 points and take control with a 64-46 advantage heading into the last quarter.
Law had 26 points and nine rebounds to lead a balanced scoring attack that saw four Jackets in double figures. Jaylan Harris was again terrific for his team with 16 points while Daniel Streete added 12 points and Blaze Hammett collected 10 more.
Against Chattooga, the game was tight all the way.
The Indians took a 12-8 lead after the first period, before Calhoun went to a 10-6 run to catch the Tribe at 18. From there, the Yellow Jackets outscored the visitors 9-1 over the duration of the second quarter to hold a 27-19 advantage at halftime.
The Indians scored the first five points of the second half to cut the margin to 27-24 and got even closer at 32-31 before the home team closed the third period on a 9-3 scoring spree to lead 41-34 going into the fourth. They took their biggest lead of the game in that quarter at 41-31, but the Indians scored the last three points of stanza to trail by seven.
In that fourth quarter, both teams turned it into a defensive struggle and Chattooga, which is regarded as one of the favorites in AA Region 7, made it close by outscoring Calhoun, 11-8, but the Yellow Jackets held on for their seventh victory and second this year in three games with the Indians.
Law was the only Calhoun player in double figures, finishing the night with 19 points while Faulkner was second in scoring with his nine and Harris tossed in seven.
Going into this week, the Yellow Jackets had the most wins of any of the six teams in Region 7 with seven as four of the clubs are currently below .500 and no one, obviously, has played a league game.
The Jackets have the best record and Cartersville, despite that loss to Calhoun, has the second best record at 6-4. Hiram, Blessed Trinity, and Cass each have six wins, but they also have seven losses as all three of them have the same record at this point at 6-7. Woodland is presently two games below .500 with a 4-6 record.