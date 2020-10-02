The Calhoun Yellow Jackets hosted 5-AAAAAAA foe Woodstock on Friday night for the first time in school history, and they certainly did not let the classification gap play a factor in this game as they were victorious 35-14 on homecoming night.
The Calhoun defense played a spectacular game, holding Woodstock to 259 total yards and forcing four turnovers. The amazing thing is that a good portion of those yards and the two touchdowns came after the Calhoun first-string defense was off the field. Calhoun coach Clay Stephenson praised the play of his defense.
“The defense got after it from the opening kickoff to the end of the game,” Stephenson said. “They played well. I knew (Woodstock would) have to hit a big play on us because we were tackling so well in space. They were throwing it to their athletes, but we were sprinting to the ball and being physical and got there. (I am) very proud of the defensive staff and Coach (Terry) Morrow.”
The first half was highlighted by mistakes from both teams whether it was penalties or turnovers. Woodstock quarterback Daniel Comeau threw an interception to Will Seamons of the Jackets on the second offensive play of the game.
Then Woodstock (2-3) fumbled on their next offensive possession, and Calhoun’s Mason Green came up with the ball on the Wolverines’ 43-yard line. The Yellow Jackets took advantage of the turnover three plays later, as quarterback Christian Lewis threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Quin Smith with 7:31 left in the first quarter.
Lewis threw another touchdown pass with 9:57 left in the second quarter. Lewis threw a screen pass to Seamons, who took it to the end zone for a 5-yard scoring play. That made the score 14-0, and that was the score going into the half.
Lewis had a solid day at quarterback for the Jackets. He threw for 204 yards on 15-of-28 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Stephenson was most pleased with Lewis putting into practice what the coaching staff has been teaching him.
“He did really well,” Stephenson said. “The ones that he threw away on his scrambles impressed me more than the completions he threw because that’s something we’ve really been working hard on, and he played a great game in that aspect.”
Calhoun (4-1) increased their lead to 35-0 in the second half, as running back Jerrian Hames scored two touchdowns as a part of his big day on the ground. Hames rushed for 202 yards on 30 carries and added the two aforementioned scores. Lewis added another passing touchdown, to Seamons, as was being sacked. Seamons took it in untouched for a 20-yard score.
Woodstock had a rough night but managed to score two touchdowns of their own in the fourth against the Calhoun backups. Wolverine running backs V’Ontae Hampton and Saul Holland both had touchdown runs of 2 and 5 yards to make the score more respectable. Wolverines’ defensive back Sebastian Moss also had a big game, as he had two interceptions.
The Jackets are off next week before traveling to Hiram on Oct. 16. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.