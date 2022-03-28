With the help of a little bit of sunshine and a whole lot of offense, the Calhoun High School baseball team is back on a roll.
The state-ranked Yellow Jackets near the head of the Region 7-5A standings last week with a three-game sweep of Hiram, scoring 42 runs to win them all by 10-run rule.
"It was a good week for us," Calhoun High School Beau Edwards. "The weather cooperated with us. The kids hit the ball very well. And not just one or two guys, but a lot of different players. We hit the ball with authority. We had a lot of guys just step up to the plate and have a quality at-bat. It was really good to see."
He said they tweaked a couple of things in batting practice to work on pitch selection and aggression and Edwards said he thought it worked.
"We just wanted to change things up a little bit in BP," he said. "I'm a great believer that if you're trying something and if you don't like the result you are getting, then you need to change it up. And we didn't like the results we were getting the last couple of games at the plate and so we decided to do something different."
They began their sunny week last Tuesday with an 11-0 victory over Hiram as freshman pitcher Jax Bishop, in his first start in three weeks, and junior hurler Brooks Crawford combined to no-hit the Hornets.
Then they finished the sweep on Friday in Hiram, plating a season-high single-game 18 runs in an 18-1 victory in a game that went just four innings. Then they took the nightcap, 13-3, to end a two-game skid.
"It did feel good to win three games like that. And they were big games because they were Region games," Edwards said. "But I felt like with this group, if we could just get back on the field and play some games, that we would be fine and we were. I know that bus ride home from Hiram, about an hour-and-10-minutes or so, it was a happy bus."
In the first win on Tuesday, Bishop pitched the first four innings, striking out eight and walking just one. Crawford then tossed the fifth and K'd two of the three hitters he went against.
"They both pitched very well," Edwards said. "That was one thing we wanted to do last week was get our pitching staff as much work as possible, even if it was after they pitched in a game. Like Jax, he pitched his four innings and when he came out, he went to the bullpen and threw some more. But we wanted to get our staff as much work as possible last week because we've had so few games recently and we're in Region play, where we're playing at least three games every week. So we've got some guys that we wanted to use and make sure they're ready to go and have been pitching