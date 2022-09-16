The Calhoun High School football team ended non-Region play Friday night in Sonoraville with a rousing 40-7 win over the Phoenix at a packed Furnace.
Putting together a seven-minute first quarter scoring drive and then taking advantage of two Sonoraville muffs, the Yellow Jackets got out to a 20-0 lead and then added 20 more points in the second half to finish the first part of their season.
In between those two Calhoun scoring sprees, the Phoenix would put up its lone touchdown on a Jaxon Pate 42-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Brant Bryant in the final minute of the first half.
Calhoun scored touchdowns on its first three drives of the game and were never really in trouble after that.
It seemed both teams wanted to establish the running attack early, although the Yellow Jackets really came out throwing through the middle two quarters.
Calhoun began the game with three different guys running at the football on the tee for the kickoff and eventually Carlos Lopez hit a dribbler that Sonoraville recovered at its own 47.
With three straight handoffs to senior running back Zach Lyles to start play, they traveled to the Calhoun 30 before the Yellow Jacket defense got big.
They wound up having to turn the ball over on downs at their own 24-yard-line with 7:28 left in the first.
The Yellow Jackets took it at that spot and relying heavily on junior running back Caden Williams while adding in some timely passes, they marched 76 yards in 14 plays and took over seven minutes off the clock to score first for a 6-0 lead with just 37 ticks left in the quarter.
The visitors converted two third downs and a fourth-down in the drive to keep the chains moving on that drive. A Trey Townsend 12-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Jax Bishop on fourth-and-three from the Phoenix 20 put them inside the 10.
Two plays later, Townsend found Jaydon Thomason on a seven-yard touchdown pass. The Yellow Jackets missed the extra-point though to keep it 6-0.
Sonoraville's second possession did not end well with a dropped snap on a fourth-down punt, putting the visitors in business at the Phoenix 22.
A chop block penalty pushed Calhoun all the way near their own 40 and after an apparent Townsend touchdown pass was dropped, he went back to this air and this time Issac Brooks took an aerial 26 yards to get his team inside the Phoenix 15.
Using Williams three times in four plays, he finished the short drive with a one-yard touchdown run with 8:59 to go until halftime. Lopez added the extra-point and Calhoun was up 13-zip.
The Phoenix started their next drive with Calhoun senior defensive back Dustin Kerns jumping a sideline route and getting the nice interception to give his team the ball back.
A personal foul penalty after the pickoff moved the Yellow Jackets to the Sonoraville 39-yard-line and two straight passes from Townsend to sophomore tight end Emaree Winston completed the journey to the end zone.
The first one was a 12-yard gain on a screen pass and the second was a beautiful pass where Winston split the Sonoraville defenders and raced into the end zone. Lopez made another PAT and with two scores just 48 seconds apart, Calhoun led 20-zip.
Calhoun's only turnover of the half helped produce Sonoraville's only touchdown. Sitting near midfield with just over a minute until the break, Sonoraville linebacker Ty Brown recovered a fumble at the Yellow Jacket 42.
On the next play, Pate went long to his steady senior Bryant and the Phoenix got on the board. Mateo Truillo then hit the extra-point kick for the home team.
The Yellow Jackets would open it back up with a touchdown on the their first drive of the second half and then score another one on its second possession.
After Sonoraville had a pooch kick to start the third period, the Yellow Jackets started at their own 42. Using two runs by Williams, senior wide receiver Bryant Arnold pulled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Townsend on the fourth play of the drive, making it 26-7 with 9:59 left in the third period after the extra point kick was blocked.
Recovering the Jackets' onside attempt on the ensuing kickoff, the Phoenix had great field position at midfield to start the second half offensively. A 14-yard pass to tight end Ridge Redd and a 12-yard run by Lyles got them to the Calhoun 23, but a tackle for loss, an incomplete pass and a quarterback sack on fourth down gave the Jackets the ball back.
On first down, Townsend found freshman wide receiver Justin Beasley behind all the black shirts and the speedster got to the Sonoraville 8 with the 62-yard catch-and-run.
A Phoenix offsides play moved Calhoun half the distance to the goal line and Williams ran for his second touchdown of the night -- this one from four yards out -- on the next snap, giving Calhoun a 33-7 lead with just under six minutes left in the third period.
The Yellow Jackets would finish the scoring in the fourth quarter with a seven-play, 63-yard drive. Hitting on passes to Williams and Kerns, the team from Region 7-5A capped off the drive with Corbin Fuller scoring on a 3-yard run. Lopez made his fifth PAT of the game with 7:23 to play.
The Yellow Jackets end the first half of the season with a 3-2 record and are off next Friday before they begin Region play on Sept. 30.
The Phoenix had a two-game win streak snapped and they also have finished the first half of their season with a 3-2 record. They do not have a game this week and will play their first Region 7-4A Friday, Sept. 30 back at The Furnace.