The Calhoun High School football team ended non-Region play Friday night in Sonoraville with a rousing 40-7 win over the Phoenix at a packed Furnace.

Putting together a seven-minute first quarter scoring drive and then taking advantage of two Sonoraville muffs, the Yellow Jackets got out to a 20-0 lead and then added 20 more points in the second half to finish the first part of their season.

