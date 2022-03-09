In their biggest meet of the year so far, the Calhoun track and field team had an solid performance last week at the Northwest Whitfield Invitational in Dalton.
While some of their athletes participated at the Nance Industries Relays at Gordon Central High School, the Calhoun boys who went to Whitfield County encountered 10 other teams, but still did their thing.
In all, Calhoun won six of the 14 events, with four different individuals securing the gold medals in addition to firsts in two relays.
The Yellow Jackets, coached by Brant Murry, won the sprint relay, taking first in the 4-x-100 relay with a 43.38. They also showed they have some ability in the distance relays, placing first in the mile or the 4-x-400 with a very good 3:48 as well.
Two of the four other individual events they won, they actually were first and second in both with junior Dustin Kerns winning one hurdles race and taking the runner-up spot in one field event.
He led a 1-2 finish in the 110-meter hurdles with Kerns winning it (15.16) by a stride over senior Quin Smith, who was second (15.26) and making his debut with the track team this spring.
The Jackets were also first and second in the pole vault with Camden Charles winning it at 10 feet even and Kerns right behind him, second at 9 feet event, for his other top two finish.
And Smith was a gold medalist himself in his first meet of the year, winning the triple jump with a distance of 40 feet, 5.25 inches. Braxon Medders also competed in that event for Calhoun.
The Yellow Jackets' other solo win came in the 100-meter dash where senior Cole Speer was first (10.98), coming in under the 11-second time for the first time this year. Sophomore Caden Williams also ran well, placing fourth with an 11.10 in the shortest race of the meet
Speer also led a solid outing in the 200-meter run with the Yellow Jackets placing third and fourth in that race. Speer was third (23.47) and just a couple of steps ahead of teammate Luke Hawkins, who was officially fourth (23.81).
The Jackets excelled in the discus as well with two of the first four places. Senior Lex Walraven was second with a 130-07.5 distance and teammate Derek Greene was fourth at 115-04.
Calhoun also had a pair of fourth places with one of those being a 4-5 finish in the long jump.
Kamryn Penny was fourth in the long jump at 18-5 and Charles of Calhoun was fifth at 18-2 in a close finish among teammates.
Besides competing in the triple jump, Medders just missed reaching the medal stand by placing fourth in the high jump with a height of 5-6.25.
The Jackets had two sixth places with those coming in the 400-meter run by freshman Matthew Streete and in the discus by Walraven, with a heave of 39 feet, one inch.
Enders Cinto and Nicholas Repp both ran in the same distance events for Calhoun with Cinto seventh in the 800-meter run and in the 1,600 and Repp right behind him in each.
The Yellow Jackets will be back on the track next Saturday when they compete in two different meets. Some of their athletes will go to the Mohawk Warrior Invitational at Gordon Central High School and some of the others will be at the Carrollton Invitational in Carrollton.