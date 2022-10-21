The Calhoun High School football team is back in first place in Region 7-5A.
The Yellow Jackets are not alone, but after using serious ball control and defense Friday night to knock down archrival Dalton, 28-13, before a packed house at Phil Reeve Stadium, they find themselves in a three-way tie for first place with Cartersville and Dalton entering the final game of the year Friday night against Cass.
"We really haven't thought too much about it," Calhoun head football coach Clay Stephenson said of leading the region after the game. "We're just excited to get the win against a quality football game and we're going to celebrate that. But definitely, really proud of the way the kids responded tonight."
With the victory, Calhoun stands 3-1 in the Region along with Cartersville, which defeated Woodland Friday night, and now Dalton, which was 3-0 coming into the contest.
They have also now clinched a 5A playoff berth and can seal the deal on being the top-seed in the Region with a win over Cass this Friday night in the regular season finale. Cartersville and Dalton play each other at the same time and the Jackets own the tiebreaker advantage over both teams because they've now beaten them both.
Everyone else in the Region has at least two losses and can't catch any of those three teams.
For Calhoun Friday night, they played keep-away as much as they played football against the Catamounts, allowing them just four possessions in the first half, if you count the three snaps they took in the final 36 seconds of the second period after the Jackets scored their third touchdown.
In fact at the intermission, the Jackets had officially ran 36 offensive plays and the visitors had snapped it just 20.
"That was the game plan going in," Stephenson said. "We wanted to run the ball and control the clock and keep their offense off the field. We wanted to be physical up front, and control the line of scrimmage and the kids stuck with the game plan and I felt like for the most part, we did that."
The Jackets had three long drives in the first half and never really allowed a Dalton offense featuring senior running back Tyson Greenwade and his nearly 1,600 yards rushing, to get into any real type of rhythm.
But with junior running back Caden Williams returning to the Calhoun lineup with, unofficially, 26 carries and nearly 150 yards and sophomore Emaree Winston running over people with direct snaps, the Jackets compiled nearly 300 yards on the ground themselves to get the win.
As Military Night at The Reeve started, the Jackets threatened to score right away, but fumbled on their own 10 to turn the ball over to Dalton four minutes in.
Dalton picked up a first down on a Calhoun unsportsmanlike penalty, but couldn't move it and after a quick kick on fourth down, the hosts took over at their own 27.
On the first play, wide receiver Cam Curtis took the ball on a jet sweep and raced 58 yards down the sideline to the Dalton 16-yard-line. A Williams' short gain and Catamount facemask penalty put the Jackets on the four and Williams went the rest of the way for their first of his two touchdowns. Carlos Lopez nailed the first of his four PAT tries and the Jackets were up 7-0 halfway through the first period.
Dalton took over at its own 34 after the Calhoun high, short kickoff and with Greenwade carrying the ball five straight times they reached the Calhoun 44 before scoring their first touchdown on a 44-yard pass. They also made the extra point and the game was tied at 7 with 4:06 left in the first period.
But Calhoun responded with a 15-play, 86-yard drive that took the rest of the time off the first quarter clock and the first minute off the second to take a lead they would never relinquish.
Williams carried the ball on 10 of those plays and he capped it off with a three-yard scoring run for the 14-7 Calhoun advantage with 10:50 left until halftime.
The defense forced a short Dalton series on their next possession and the Yellow Jackets went on another long, time-consuming scoring drive that took them almost to the half.
Running 13 plays and taking nearly six minutes of game time, they moved 88 yards from their own 12 before scoring on fourth-and-inches on a quarterback keeper by junior Trey Townsend to put them on top, 21-7 with just 36 seconds left in the half.
Williams was against a busy bee, er, Yellow Jacket on the drive with seven carries, but Calhoun mixed in a new wrinkle with sophomore Emaree Winston taking a couple of direct snaps and the first one went for a 30-yard gain that put them team inside the Catamount 10. Kaleb Ray and Corbin Fuller also had carries on that long ownership.
"We just played a real good first half," Stephenson said. "Those were three really good drives. And we had the drive to start the game but we shot ourselves in the foot with the turnover in the Red Zone. But Caden ran well and the offensive line did a great job. The defense was flying around and making plays and they did a great job there of getting off the field and getting the ball back for us."
The Catamounts looked like they would get right back in the game with the opening drive of the second half, marching from their own 31 to the Calhoun 13 on their best drive of the game.
But Curtis made his second huge play of the game, this time on defense,by intercepting a ball in the end zone to thwart that Dalton opportunity.
However, a couple of minutes later, the Catamounts got a pick of their own and then they scored their final touchdown.
Taking over at the Calhoun 46 after the interception, the visitors put it in Greenwade's hands on nine of their 10 plays and his one-yard touchdown run cut Calhoun's lead to 21-13 with 2:57 left in the third. But that would be their final point of the night because the Yellow Jackets blocked the extra-point kick.