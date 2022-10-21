The Calhoun High School football team is back in first place in Region 7-5A.

The Yellow Jackets are not alone, but after using serious ball control and defense Friday night to knock down archrival Dalton, 28-13, before a packed house at Phil Reeve Stadium, they find themselves in a three-way tie for first place with Cartersville and Dalton entering the final game of the year Friday night against Cass.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In