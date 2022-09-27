The Calhoun-Cartersville football game this week in Cartersville has been moved up 24 hours.
That means the teams, both of which are ranked in the top eight in the latest GHSA rankings, will play 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 instead of Friday night, Sept. 30 to start the Region 7-5A season one night earlier than originally planned.
Ironically, on a night the Yellow Jackets will take on the Purple Hurricanes, a real hurricane is the reason for the game being moved up as Hurricane Ian is expected to be causing heavy rain and winds gusts up to 40 miles per hour across North Georgia on Friday, when the game was originally set to be played.
Calhoun High School head coach Clay Stephenson said Monday night that whether the game was rescheduled or not (and obviously it was) he was confident his guys would be ready to play.
"Whenever we're told to roll into Cartersville, we'll be ready to go," he said. "I think if we had played last Friday night and the game was moved to Thursday, there would be the obvious concerns around having the short week to get ready, but with us being off last Friday and them also being off, I dont think moving the game up 24 hours will really make a difference. And both teams know what is at stake with it being everyone's first Region (7-5A) game, so I feel like both teams will be ready to play."
It is the second consecutive year the Yellow Jackets have been forced to move a game to Thursday as last year, due to Covid-19 concerns in Cedartown, their original date to play the Bulldogs was postponed and eventually, the teams would play on a Thursday night -- eight days before the start of their league schedules.
Behind a great defensive effort, the Yellow Jackets scored a big 31-7 victory over Cedartown and that defeat is the Bulldogs' last loss in the regular season as they went into this week 5-0 this year and didn't lose again last year until they were eliminated in the third round of the 4A state playoffs.
Stephenson said that rare Thursday night game went well and he was very confident his team would handle their business this week despite the changes
The game is also scheduled to play on statewide television on PBS and as of this writing, no one was sure if the game would still be televised because of the programming changes involved but we hope to get more information on it being televised soon.
While the game may be moved up 24 hours, the kickoff Thursday night at Cartersville is still set for 7:30 p.m.
The winner of the Calhoun-Cartersville game will go to the front of the early league 7-5A standings with a 1-0 record.