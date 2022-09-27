The Calhoun-Cartersville football game this week in Cartersville has been moved up 24 hours.

That means the teams, both of which are ranked in the top eight in the latest GHSA rankings, will play 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 instead of Friday night, Sept. 30 to start the Region 7-5A season one night earlier than originally planned.

