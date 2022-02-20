The Calhoun High School basketball team will host a first-round GHSA 5A state playoff game Wednesday night when the Yellow Jackets take on Decatur at 7 p.m. at The Hive.
The state-ranked Yellow Jackets enter the playoffs as the second seed out of 5A Region 7 after Hiram beat them, 49-43, to claim the Region championship last Friday before a packed house at The Hive.
(Quote from Layson).
Decatur finished as the third seed out of 5A Region 5 after they defeated Southwest Dekalb last Saturday night near Atlanta to clinch the higher seed. In all, the Bulldogs won two of three games last week at the Region 5 tournament to continue their season.
Decature began the its league league tournament by knocking off Northview, 50-42, last Wednesday, but then lost to top-seeded St. Pius X Friday afternoon to drop into the third place game Saturday. Decatur had a 10-6 record in Region 5, which had five teams collect at least nine wins.
Hiram, which closed with a 17-9 mark, opened the playoffs against Southwest DeKalb, which finished the year with a 20-7 record.
In the Region 7 finals, the loss snapped Calhoun's 12-game winning streak that began after the first game against Hiram to begin Region 7 back in early January.
The Hornets played their deliberate style against Calhoun, slowing down the Yellow Jackets' running game most of the night in the Region 7 finals last Friday.
The 43 points the Jackets had were the fewest the team has scored in any game this year and the first time they have been held under 50 points in a game as well.
In fact, Calhoun, scored seven points in the first period and then eight in the fourth when the game was totally up for grabs.
With both teams working their half-court offense in the first period, there were three lead changes with Calhoun holding a 7-5 edge after one period.
Senior forward Jaylan Harris had five of those seven points for the Men in Black, including a three-pointer from the right wing with 2:25 left that were the last points of the quarter and gave Calhoun its 7-5 lead.
Peyton Law had the Yellow Jackets' first seven points of the second quarter to take a 14-9 lead and then Harris hit a three-point shot to give them a 17-11 advantage that would be their biggest lead of the game with just over three minutes showing in the half.
But Hiram scored the final eight points of the second on two long three-point shots sandwiched around a massive dunk to hold the upper hand, 19-17, at halftime.
In the final two quarters, the game was close all the way. Hiram did take four five-point leads in the third quarter and in the fourth period, they never led by more than three and scored both times after Calhoun was able to tie it.
The Hornets scored the first basket of the third period to go in front, 21-17 and then would hold leads of five at 24-19, 26-21, 28-23, and 30-25, before the Yellow Jackets fought back to take their last lead of the game.
Law hit two straight shots to draw the hosts within one at 30-29 before the Hornets answered with a three-pointer, But postman Dylan Faulkner had a three-point play on a putback and a foul shot and then made an eight-footer in the lane for a 34-33 lead with under a minute remaining in the third.
But Hiram put back a missed shots with just 20 seconds showing to lead 35-34 to start the final eight minutes of play in the tournament.
The Hornets scored the first basket of the fourth period two-and-a-half-minutes in to take a 37-34 lead before a Harris runner drew Calhoun back within one at 37-36 30 seconds later.
Hiram scored its last field goal from the floor to go back in front by three but Calhoun senior guard Christian Lewis's three-point shot for his only points of the game tied the game at 39 with 4:22 left.
From there, the Hornets would score the rest of their points from the foul line, connecting on 10-of-12 in the final four minutes, including 8-of-10 in the final 1:44.
The first two of those foul shots put Hiram up, 41-39, with 4:10 to go and 90 seconds later, a Faulkner putback tied the game for the last time at 41 with 2:40 remaining.
Over the next minute, Hiram connected on four straight free throws to lead 45-41 but a Faulkner shot with 1:27 left trimmed it to 45-43.
The Yellow Jackets had two chances to tie or take the lead, but couldn't take advantage and in the final 30 seconds, the Hornets connected on four more free throws.
Faulkner led Calhoun in scoring with 17 points while Harris had 12 points for the Yellow Jackets and Law added 11 more. Those three accounted for 40 of the team's 43 in the game.