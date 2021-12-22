The Calhoun High School football team had a truly remarkable season.
And since the regular season ended in early November and the playoff season stopped exactly two weeks ago, the postseason honors for many players and their huge efforts have been pouring in.
But now the men behind-the-scenes during the week who are front-and-center every game are also being recognized as the top assistant football coaches around the state have been named and four Calhoun assistants, who are most deserving, are on the list.
Defensive coordinator Terry Morrow, defensive line coach Franco Perkins, offensive line coach Barry Hall and strength and conditioning coach Tommie Hoblitzell were the quartet of Calhoun coaches who were recognized by their peers.
In all, offensive coordinators, defensive coordinators, offensive line, defensive line, quarterback, defensive back, offensive line, running backs, special teams, and feeder teams coaches were recognized.
Nine offensive coordinators around the state were honored and three of those guys were on teams that Calhoun played and two of them were in 5A Region 7 with the Yellow Jackets.
Cartersville OC Joel Miller and Cass OC Josh McWhorter along with Warner Robins' assistant Jeremy Edwards were all selected for their work with their teams. Calhoun's defense gave up 21 points to Cartersville, 14 to Cass, and 31 points to Warner Robins.
In all, five defensive coordinators were listed and two of those were in Region 7A as besides Morrow, Cartersville assistant J.J. Chatmon were selected by his fellow coaches.
A total of five O line coaches were recognized and the Calhoun defense took on three of them as Blessed Trinity coach Tom Ryan, Ware County asst. Barry Steverson, and Warner Robins coach Kelly Chastain were all singled out of their work with their big hogmollies up front.
Just two men were named top strength and conditioning coaches in Georgia and besides Hoblitzell, Howard Golden of Creekside were the other mentor to be mentioned.
For each of the Calhoun coaches, it was definitely an honor that should have happened.
Morris and Perkins and the rest of the Yellow Jacket defensive coaches did a great job with the rundown crew. They had some of their biggest moments against the Jackets' toughest opponents, holding teams like Cedartown, Clarke County, and Blessed Trinity to just one touchdown when they played them.
It was a group that struggled at times, but made stops when the Jackets absolutely had to have them to keep the team playing until the final day of the season until December.
The Jackerts were not the biggest team around, but got the desired results by playing like their hair was on fire and swarming to the football every time the other team snapped it.
And Perkins' line, with its pair of 200-pound defensive ends, wore out bigger offensive lines all year long.
For Hall, his work in the offensive line was evident as that group became one of the best in Georgia by season's end. And while they played some huge defenses like Ware County and Warner Robins in the playoffs, they still gave all the playmakers around them time to do their thing.
The Yellow Jackets were 12-3 this year.