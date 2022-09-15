Calhoun cross country competed in one of the most competitive races in the state last Saturday at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational.

The meet consisted of over ten races and featured top programs from A-AAAAA in the championship race.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In