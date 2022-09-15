PREP CROSS COUNTRY|Calhoun boys and girls Jacket runner race in Carrollton meet Calhoun cross country Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Calhoun girls cross country team ran at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational last Saturday. Calhoun cross country The Calhoun High School boys cross country team ran in one of the toughest meets in Georgia last weekend when they competed at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational. Calhoun cross country Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Calhoun cross country competed in one of the most competitive races in the state last Saturday at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational.The meet consisted of over ten races and featured top programs from A-AAAAA in the championship race.Furthermore, it served as a preview of the challenging state course.Calhoun finished in the top 30 in both races. Sophomore leader Carolynn Dooley (42nd) was the top finisher for the Lady Jackets in a time of 21:56 in rainy conditions.She was followed by strong performances from Guilliana Lopez, Meleana Adcock, Ally Tallent, freshman Debora Lopez, freshman Isabelle Rivera, and Beyonce Brito.The boys were led by impact freshman Xavier Hinojosa (99th) with a time of 18:59 on a muddy course.FFreshman Leyver Mendez, Devon Dornan, Dillon Harris, freshman Kevin Jacobo, Nicholas Repp, and Israel Lopez all ran strong and contributed to the team's finish.The Swarm will seek to improve this weekend when they travel to Cartersville on Saturday to compete in the Wire2Wire Invitational. Go Jackets! Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Proposed Miller Ferry Road industrial project has neighbors concerned Northwest Georgia Fair Sept. 9-17 Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Sept. 10, 2022 Miller Ferry Road industrial zoning hearing tabled Arrest records from the September 7, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.