Isakson, Perdue Recognize 100 Years of Excellence at Fort Benning

Introduce Senate resolution commemorating Benning centennial
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., today introduced a Senate resolution recognizing the 100th anniversary of Fort Benning.
“Fort Benning’s history in Georgia and the role it has played in our national security has been nearly immeasurable, and the role of the men and women who have trained or served at Fort Benning cannot be overstated,” said Isakson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. “This Centennial resolution acknowledges the incredible impact of this installation and the brave service members who have passed through it or called it home. It sits apart on the world stage, and I’m so proud to support Fort Benning in every way I can.”
“Congratulations to the entire Fort Benning family on this significant milestone,” said Perdue, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “For 100 years, Fort Benning has not only been a critical asset to Georgia, but to the United States Army and our national defense. Each year, thousands of our bravest and finest young people matriculate from Fort Benning and go on to serve our country. From being home to the Maneuver Center of Excellence, to receiving the Army’s first Security Force Assistance Brigade, to its work on advanced maneuver robotics, Benning truly is leading the way.”
On April 4, 1917, the day after President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress for a declaration of war against Germany, the citizens of Columbus began advocating for an army camp to be constructed in the area. Shortly thereafter, on October 19, 1918, Fort Benning was established as Camp Benning to train and equip soldiers during World War I.
Today, Fort Benning supports more than 200,000 military, civilian, retiree, and reserve personnel, including thousands of troops attending its basic, infantry, and ranger training schools. Fort Benning is currently home to the Maneuver Center of Excellence and recently received the Army’s first Security Force Assistance Brigade and the Military Advisor Training Academy, where soldiers will train to perform the Security Force Assistance mission.
Fort Benning’s Centennial celebration commenced in October 2017 and will conclude with a culmination event following its 100 year anniversary on October 19, 2018.
Read the full text of the resolution here.