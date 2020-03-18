Today’s print edition of the Calhoun Times includes our annual Heritage section, a collection of six sections focused on varies areas of the Calhoun-Gordon County landscape: healthcare, industry, education, business, community and religion.
In these sections today readers will find in-depth reporting that shines a light on recent developments and takes a look at things to come. Additionally, because the Calhoun Times has temporarily removed the paywall at www.CalhounTimes.com in order to help the community stay better informed about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Heritage content can also be accessed online for free.
“Our staff has worked hard this year to produce a wide ranging, informative and entertaining Heritage edition that I believe readers will enjoy,” said Managing Editor Daniel Bell. “There are a lot of wonderful things going on in the area, and there are a lot of awesome people responsible for making Calhoun and Gordon County a great place to be. Our Heritage articles highlight many of those developments and people.”
In the healthcare section, readers can learn about services in Calhoun offered by AdventHealth Gordon, Highland Rivers Health and others, as well as see an update about the new Gordon County Health Department, read about a Fairmount couple’s personal health journey, and more.
Recent awards, developments and announcements from some of the area’s biggest employers are covered in the industry section. Readers will also find an article detailing industrial park projects and available properties, among other coverage.
The business section includes profile features about Crowley Drugs, Lexy’s Indoor Playground, Estela’s Taqueria, Freight and Rail Brewing Company and more. There’s also a Q&A with Julie Walraven, the new chair of the Board of Directors for the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
In the education section, readers will find articles about the first on-campus health clinic in the state that is being developed at Calhoun High School, the future of the rivalry between Calhoun and Sonoraville now that the schools are no longer in the same division, and a profile about Calhoun Board of Education member Becky Gilbert George, as well as an interview with Gordon County Superintendent Kim Fraker.
Scope Denmon, who runs the local Boys and Girls Club, is the focus of one of our profile features in the community section. Other highlands include a look at the Oostanaula School Community Club and an article about Monika Ponton-Arrington, who represents indigenous people at the United Nations, and more.
In religion, Stan and Jo Ann Pethel share their story of faith and music, the folks at City of Refuge talk about their recent move and success stories, and Minster Evelyn Adams talks about her passion for outreach, among other articles.
The Heritage edition is included in Wednesday’s print edition, and the content is available online at www.CalhounTimes.com.