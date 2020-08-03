At least one inmate and two staff members of the Gordon County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Mitch Ralston announced on his website Monday.
The inmate was taken to a medical facility for an unrelated health condition and remains hospitalized for the original complaint. An unknown number of other inmates who have complained of fever have been tested and quarantined pending test results.
Two staff members who have tested positive, as well as others who are awaiting test results, have been put on leave.
"Jail staff continues to undertake decontamination measures within the jail. The jail medical staff is working to identify and treat any inmates with any symptoms," said Ralston. "All jail inmates have access to communications by telephone and email, although visitation in person remains restricted."
He added that he and the staff of the jail remain committed to the safety and care of the inmate population and jail staff.