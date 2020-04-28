A makeshift memorial with cards, flowers and a wooden cross had already started to take shape Monday afternoon in front of Jimmy Payne’s Coast to Coast Home and Auto after the well-known businessman passed away earlier in the day.
As word spread around town, plenty of people had nothing but praise for Payne, whose store on Court Street in Downtown Calhoun offers hardware, appliances, mattresses, lawn and garden supplies, and other home and auto items.
His great-niece, Brooke Johnson, said Payne, 79, was known for always putting the person ahead of the business. She said he was a kind and caring man inside the store and out, always willing to help however he could.
“He was one of a kind. I feel like God broke the mold with him,” she said.
Payne’s store has been a downtown staple since opening in 1957. Jimmy and his father Robert Payne started the business as Economy Auto at that time, and the business eventually expanded. In ‘66, the Economy Auto brand was purchased by the Oklahoma Tire and Supply Company, and the Paynes changed the name of the store to OTASCO.
About 30 years later, OTASCO’s wholesale division was purchased by Coast to Coast Hardware Company, which inspired the current name of the store. The Coast to Coast brand eventually merged with True Value Hardware, but the local store remained as Jimmy Payne’s Coast to Coast.
Payne’s mother Evelyn also operated a dress shop in downtown years ago, and he owned multiple buildings throughout downtown.
“He’s been the cornerstone of downtown for many years,” said Kathy Johnson, president of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
Mayor Jimmy Palmer agreed, saying Payne’s passing is a tremendous loss for Calhoun.
“He’s been a major part of this community for a number of years,” Palmer said. “I have never heard an unkind word about him. He was a long time friend and I always enjoyed time and conversation with Jimmy.”
City Council member Jackie Palazzolo, who also operates a business downtown, described Payne as a wonderful man who was instrumental in the community.
“He was just a good man. It’s very, very sad,” she said.
Suzanne Roberts, director of the Downtown Development Authority, said Payne will be greatly missed.
“Jimmy was a fixture in the Downtown Calhoun community. You could always count on him to be sitting outside his store daily talking to every one who knew him. He was committed to his business and serving the citizens of Calhoun and Gordon County,” she said.
Payne is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue Baker Payne; two sons, Mitch Payne and his wife Tonya and Michael Payne and his wife Christie; granddaughter, Catelyn Payne; step-granddaughter, Jessica Watwood; sister, Bobbie P. Johnson; brother-in-law, Ted Baker and his wife Faye; and two nephews, Tyron Johnson and Douglas Baker, all of Calhoun.
Private services will be conducted for the Payne family in Fain Cemetery with the Rev. Sean Hackmen officiating. Thomas Funeral Home has charge of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nellie Peter’s Methodist Church at 1122 S. Wall St., Calhoun, GA 30701.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com.