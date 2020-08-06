Americana singer and songwriter Hunter Blalock will headline Calhoun's GEM Theatre downtown on Saturday, Sept. 12. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available at www.calhoungemtheatre.org.
Blalock, whose musical career began in 2014 when he performed as the frontman for southern soul-rock band Whiskey Dixie, has spent the last few years touring the country and performing with artists such as Arlo Mckinley, Town Mountain, Caleb Caudle and Abe Partridge. His solo EP '"ive at The Oak House" is currently available for fans, and he expects to release his full-length, debut album "Cherokee Hills" in late 2020.
Blalock describes his music as a blend of country, folk and bluegrass and said he is influenced by the music of Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell, American Aquarium and Townes Van Zant. In his songs, he says that he strives to present a "real, uncensored view of the world" that does not shy away from uncomfortable subjects.
At the GEM, Blalock will showcase his unique way of sharing stories through song at the GEM. He will also perform covers of hit tunes by some of his favorite artists.
Tickets for Blalock's Sept. 12 show are $25.
The show marks a return to business as usual for the downtown theatre after a slow season caused by COVID-19.
Theatre Manager and Marketing Director Kim Brazell said safety measures will be in place to ensure the safety of patrons who attend the event, including enforced social distancing requirements and limiting the size of the shows to include fewer audience members.
"We'll have plenty of room to make sure people keep a safe distance from one another," Brazell said. "As things start to look better, we will look at slowly adding in more seats."
For more information about the GEM Theatre or to purchase tickets to future shows, visit www.calhoungemtheatre.org.