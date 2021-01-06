Ashley Howell, FNP-C, has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest DAISY Award recipient. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human tasks nurses perform every day.
Howell, a nurse practitioner at AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Calhoun City Schools, received a nomination from a patient with the following words: “After feeling hopeless and put off by a different medical care provider, I turned to Ashley as a last resort. It took every ounce of courage I had to show up at her clinic, and I could barely keep it together enough to go inside. In a very vulnerable moment, Ashley made me feel comfortable.
"She listened, and I felt the concern she showed me was genuine. I could relate to her and her own experiences. I never felt rushed and truly felt like I could share anything with her with no judgement (sic). I have never felt like a provider truly cared for me like Ashley did. She listened to me and made me feel like I was the only patient in the facility. I am glad was able to see Ashley that day. She went above and beyond for me at my visit, and I truly feel like she is deserving of recognition.”
For a patient at AdventHealth Gordon to nominate an extraordinary nurse for the DAISY Award, call 706-602-7800 extension 2258.
To find out more about the program, including the growing list of partners, go to www.DAISYfoundation.org.