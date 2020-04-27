Calhoun Middle School Boys Basketball has a new coach at the helm. Kent Howard was named the program's next coach according to a press release Monday.
"I am honored and excited to work alongside the leadership at Calhoun City Schools to continue building great academic and athletic programs," Howard said in a statement. "My two children attend Calhoun City Schools and being with them each day will be a tremendous blessing."
Howard joins the staff at Calhoun High School as a special education teacher. He previous served as the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes the past five years. Howard also has 12 years of high school coaching experience, including basketball, track and football at Model High School, Rome High School and Adairsville High School. He served as the boys basketball coach for the Adairsville Tigers from 2012-2014.
I constantly hear great leaders and athletes talk about the tremendous influence that their middle school coaches had on their life. The opportunity to coach these young guys as they cross the bridge from childhood to their teen years is priceless.
Howard has 13 years of teaching experience. He graduated from Rome High School, earning both all-region and all-state honors while playing basketball for the Wolves.
After Rome High School, Howard continued his basketball career at Shorter University. A four-year letterman, he set multiple individual and career records.
He holds a degree in Business Administration from Shorter, as well as graduate degrees from Walden University and Liberty University.