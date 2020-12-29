The Alzheimer’s Association will host a free Alzheimer’s webinar education program on Effective Communication Strategies on Thursday, Jan. 7, from 10–11:30 a.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 1–2 p.m.
Individuals living with dementia often experience changes in behavior that can be confusing to friends and family. For caregivers, learning to decode messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language can help both parties to connect and communicate in meaningful ways.
Effective Communication Strategies is a program provided by the Alzheimer’s Association that explores how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s disease.
By the end of the program, attendees will be able to:
- Explain the communication changes that take place throughout the course of the disease.
- Decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and respond in ways that are helpful to the person.
- Identify strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
Effective Communication Strategies includes video interviews with professionals who explain critical aspects of communication throughout the Alzheimer’s journey and caregivers who share tips that have worked for their families.
Education webinars are free, but registration is required. To register, call 800-272-3900 or online registration.
- Jan. 7 at 10–11:30 a.m. at https://tinyurl.com/communication0107
- Jan. 20 at 1-2 p.m. at https://tinyurl.com/communication0120
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 540,000 caregivers.