At the beginning of 2020 President Trump was stewarding a country with an economy that was booming. Wages were rising for the first time in a decade, and there was record low unemployment for the country as a whole and for each subsection (Black, Latino, Asian, female).
He was about to beat back the foolish impeachment attempt over (wait for it) asking the President of Ukraine to take a look at Hunter Biden’s acknowledged and unexplainable $50,000 per month position with a corrupt company while Daddy was in charge of Ukrainian policy. As it turns out, this may be just the tip of the iceberg.
Then COVID 19 hit. The facts of the pandemic, if you can even call them facts, are cloudy, and anyone who thinks that another president could have made much of a difference has been smoking crack with Hunter. But the Democrats and the media and big tech (actually there are one and the same) did all they could do to sow confusion and distrust about this illness and everything else.
In the meantime, the Democrats were hard at work planting the seeds for their takeover of the country by suing various states (see if this list sounds familiar- Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin) to weaken the election laws so as to make it easier to sneak in questionable and fraudulent votes. When these new (arguably unconstitutional) procedures and votes were recently challenged in various courts, the lawsuits were often thrown out because (in laymen’s terms) they were a day late and a dollar short. Sadly, this is correct.
Where were the Republicans while this was first going on when something could have been done? They were nowhere to be found.
In the 2016 election the Democrats made a big mistake. They believed that Hillary Clinton was going to wipe the floor with Trump so they did not bother to crank up their normal, time-honored cheating process in Democrat-controlled cities of Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Milwaukee. Trump’s win in those northern states was small and could have been easily overcome, but in 2016 the Democrats brought a knife to a gun fight. In 2020 the opposite happened. Trump received 10 million more votes than in 2016 and lost. In 2020 he definitely brought a knife to a gun fight.
Furthermore, we are about to see the same thing happen here in Georgia on Jan. 5 if we let it happen. We must do two things. First, demand that the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger (soscontact@sos.ga.gov, 404-656-2817), conduct a signature audit of the absentee ballots for the entire state. Second, vote in person on Jan. 5 or early between now and Dec. 31 or by absentee ballot, for the Republicans.
If patriotic people fail to show up for this election, this country could be corrupted beyond recognition.
Ralph Huie
Calhoun