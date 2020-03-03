Less than 24 hours after news of the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Georgia, dozens of officials representing AdventHealth Gordon, local governments and other vested agencies gathered Tuesday morning to talk about their plan for responding to virus.
What resulted from the meeting was a task force dedicated to monitoring the situation and meeting on an ongoing basis to make sure the community is prepared.
Debbie Luffman, risk manager for AdventHealth Gordon, said that as of Tuesday morning there had been 43 confirmed or presumed cases in the United States, with two in Fulton County confirmed late Monday evening. There had been six deaths reported as of Monday morning.
Shannon Guess, infection prevention at AdventHealth, told those at the meeting that the website for the Centers for Disease Control is the best place to find the latest information concerning the virus as well as specializatied information for businesses, schools, emergency responders, senior care centers and other specific service providers.
“We’ve educated our staff that this is the best resource because it’s the most up to date, so it will be a great resource for you too,” Guess said.
Michael Etheridge, director of EMS for AdventHealth Gordon, said that the hospital and community at large is full of concerned partners who are doing everything they can to prepare.
“As you can see, we aren’t taking this lightly,” Etheridge said to the group, “And as I can see, you aren’t taking this lightly either.”
He added that a pandemic flu response plan has been in place for years and that the plan is constantly changing as the world changes. He said the hospital works closely with all local governments, emergency responders, schools systems and other health care providers to deliver a consistent message of preparedness.
Following the meeting Tuesday, the task force released the following statement:
“Gordon County Health Department, Emergency Management Agency, AdventHealth Gordon hospital and EMS, Gordon County and Calhoun City officials, city, county and state law enforcement, city and county fire department, city and county school system officials, and long-term care facilities are working in collaboration to closely monitor and prepare for the community’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19). Together they have formed the COVID-19 Calhoun Gordon County Task Force that will continue to meet on an ongoing basis.
“Although there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in the county to date, community leaders are taking this situation very seriously. Hospital and medical facilities have implemented assessment protocol for all patients and guests.
“Health care providers who suspect COVID-19 infection in a patient should report them immediately to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at 1-866-782-4584 and ask for a Medical Epidemiologist.
“Schools continue to follow their regular health protocol of disinfecting surfaces and communicating standard precautions. School officials are asking parents with sick children to please keep them at home. Schools continue to update parents with informational fliers and electronic communication as necessary.
“Community members who have questions, please refer to the Centers for Disease Control website at www.cdc.org or call the local Public Health Department at 706-624-1444.”