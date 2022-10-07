Suddenly, everyone in Region 7-5A looks like a playoff contender.
That's because Hiram scored 34 points in the second half Friday night and erased three different Calhoun leads in the final two periods to stun the Yellow Jackets, 44-34, at Phil Reeve Stadium and leave everyone all bunched together.
The victory means that after two weeks of league play, four teams, including Calhoun, are 1-1 in the 7-5A and Dalton, thanks to a 28-7 victory over Woodland Friday night, is the current league leader at 2-0.
After a scoreless first quarter Friday night, the Jackets produced two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead. But the Hornets scored the final 10 points of the half to close the gap to just four and would outscore the hosts, 34-20 in the final 24 minutes to get the win.
Calhoun was without starting running back Caden Williams the entire second half and junior quarterback Trey Townsend most of it, but still effectively moved the ball in the second half.
But Hiram, which rushed for over 200 yards, would get a touchdown from its defense a minute into the third quarter and then score touchdowns on its next four offensive possessions to take a 16-point lead at one point.
The Yellow Jackets were up 14-10 and took the second half kickoff at their own 20. They ran two plays, losing five yards, and on third down, they lost a fumble that Hiram would eventually track down in the end zone for the touchdown and its first lead of the night with 10:33 showing in the third period. Following the PAT kick, they were up 17-14.
But the Yellow Jackets' Cam Curtis took the ensuing Hiram kickoff back 96 yards and Calhoun was back in front just 15 seconds later, 21-17 after Carlos Lopez's PAT kick.
Hiram followed that with a nice kickoff return of its own, starting out inside midfield at the Calhoun 48-yard-line. Four plays later, the Hornets connected on a 21-yard touchdown pass to regain the upper hand at 24-21 with 8:34 left in the third.
But Calhoun responded with its own fine drive, marching from its own 35 to the Hiram 32 before on the seventh play, Townsend threw a touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Dustin Kerns. Lopez did his thing again and Calhoun went back in front, 28-24, with 5:04 to go in the third.
However, Hiram had momentum offensively and took the lead for good the next time they had the ball. Needing just seven plays, they traveled 78 yards before a two-yard touchdown run gave them a lead they would not surrender the rest of the night. Their fourth extra-point kick of the game made it 31-28 with 3:40 left in the third.
The Jackets came back with their own nice march, going from their own 20 to the Hiram 26-yard-line. A Townsend 20-yard pass to tight end Emaree Winston was the big play in the possession, but a minute into the fourth period, they missed a 43-yard field goal and a chance to tie the game.
The Hornets kept chugging offensively, however, with its fourth touchdown of the half, going from their own 20 to another touchdown on 11 plays and taking four minutes off the clock before a 10-yard touchdown run bolstered their lead to 37-28. And it remained that way after they missed the extra-point attempt.
The Jackets couldn't get anything going on their next drive and had to punt the ball away, putting Hiram back at its own 32. They picked up a first down and then busted loose for a 46-yard touchdown run with just over three minutes left in the game.
With just under a minute remaining, sophomore quarterback Andrew Purdy threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Winston, pulling the Jackets within 10 at 44-34, but the pass on the two-point conversion attempt was intercepted to end the Yellow Jackets' hopes.
Calhoun is now 4-3 on the season overall and 1-1 in the Region and the Yellow Jackets are back on the field next Friday night when they go to Woodland, which is the only winless team in the league at 0-2.
The defenses shined early for both Calhoun and Hiram with both forcing the other into two first-quarter punts before Calhoun reached paydirt first..
A Hornet 24-yard punt gave the Yellow Jackets the ball at the Hiram 39 with just under a minute left on the first quarter clock. Two running plays and a screen pass to Curtis put them at the Hiram 33 with a fourth-and-four as the first period ended.
On the first play of second quarter, they converted the fourth down and then Townsend and Stover Morgan hooked up on a 22-yard pass play to put the Jackets at the Hiram 6. Two snaps after that, Townsend threw a touchdown pass to Winston and Calhoun would lead 7-0 with 10:22 until halftime.
Hiram had to punt for the third time on its next series, putting the Jackets at their own 39.
They needed just five plays to move 61 yards with a one-yard keeper by Purdy giving them their second touchdown of the night. A screen pass that Williams turned into a 57-yard gain put them at the Hiram 4-yard-line on the third play of the drive. Lopez's second PAT of the game made it 14-0 Calhoun with 7:29 to go in the second period.
The Hornets got on the board with the help of the recovered Calhoun onside kick that followed. That put them on the Jackets' side of the field at the 48 and four plays later from the CHS 22-yard-line, they drilleca 39-yard field goal to get on the board but were still down, 14-3 at the 5:44 mark.
The Jackets had to punt after a 3-and-out series and Hiram would make it a one-score game at the half with its first touchdown of the game on a four-play, 62-yard drive that took less than two minutes.
Using a 16-yard pass play and then a 24-yard run with a short run in between, the Hornets' ran it 17 yards on the fourth play for the touchdown that made it 14-9 with 3:24 left until halftime.
Hiram improved to 4-3 on the year and 1-1 in the Region with the win and the Hornets return home Friday night to take on Cartersville, which beat Cass Friday night.