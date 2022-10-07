Suddenly, everyone in Region 7-5A looks like a playoff contender.

That's because Hiram scored 34 points in the second half Friday night and erased three different Calhoun leads in the final two periods to stun the Yellow Jackets, 44-34, at Phil Reeve Stadium and leave everyone all bunched together.

