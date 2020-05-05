Two students from the home school community Classical Conversations of Calhoun recently capped months of study by correctly reciting more than 500 facts from a multitude of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program.
Jonas Proctor, 11, and Ben Jones, 8, earned the Memory Master award in April when each child spent approximately five hours recalling facts from six subjects, as well as a history timeline. Classical Conversations is an academic home school group that follows the Classical Education model. Memory Master is a program that is available to all elementary aged Classical Conversations participants nationwide.
In addition to a chronological timeline of 160 events and people, the students had other subjects of study such as history, including the World leaders and countries of World War 1 and 2, the formation of the United Nations, the fall of Communism in Eastern Europe and free elections in South Africa; 122 geographical locations in Africa, Central America, and cities, features and bodies of water in the Euro-Asian continent; science, which included facts in ecology, astronomy and physics, including the Laws of Thermodynamics and Newton Laws of Motion; Latin verb endings in the first conjugation; English grammar facts; math, including multiplication tables to the 15s, common squares and cubes, basic geometry formulas and unit conversions.
“Memory Master is a very difficult endeavor that very few students accomplish,” said Katie Holsomback , director of Classical Conversations of Calhoun. “The goal is mastery, which is getting the material into the long-term memory. This is not a test where you cram and then forget the information once the test is over. There are four tests given over a period of three to four weeks. The last two tests students must exhibit 100 percent accuracy in order to receive the title Memory Master. These students work very hard. I am proud of both Jonas and Ben for their hard work and accomplishments.”
Classical Conversations is a nationwide program for home educators that helps train and equip both students and parents. It provides children an academic structure within the framework of a Christian, classical education. It also offers parents support, accountability and community which are vital in homeschooling. Classical Conversations campuses meet weekly throughout the school year. The program is for students grades kindergarten to 12th.
Classical Conversations hosts a free three-day home school conference for parents each summer called Parent Practicum. This year the conference will be held online. To learn more about Classical Conversations, email Katie Holsomback at khback17@hotmail.com, on Facebook at Classical Conversations of Calhoun Ga, or visit www.classicalconversations.com.