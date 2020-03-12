Highland Rivers Health opened its current clinic location in Calhoun in 2017. Located a block north of downtown in an old house that used to be a flower shop on North Wall Street, the clinic provides onsite mental health and substance use treatment services for adults, children and families.
“I want people to know Highland Rivers is here,” says James Brook, a licensed clinical social worker and lead therapist at the Gordon Recovery and Wellness Center, Highland Rivers’ outpatient clinic. “So if you need help, please come and see us.”
Highland Rivers began services at the Wall Street location in January 2017 with the Home Again program, an intensive family program designed to help prevent children being removed from home and placed into foster care.
However, local demand for services was so great the agency staffed up and began offering a full range of outpatient mental health services the next year. Now the clinic operates five days a week, with open-access – when anyone may come in without an appointment – every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lead therapist James Brook, an Army veteran who served in the Gulf War, is also working to expand services for veterans, of whom he is already seeing an increasing number.
“We have a lot of respect for all the communities we serve, and have always appreciated being part of the Calhoun and Gordon County communities,” says Highland Rivers Health CEO Melanie Dallas. “It was obvious there was a need for us to maintain a clinic here and we worked as quickly as we could to secure and staff a convenient location. And we are glad to be here for the residents of Calhoun and Gordon County.”
Highland Rivers’ Gordon clinic offers services for adults, children and adolescents, families and veterans, with services available to residents who may be uninsured or have Medicaid. The agency offers a sliding fee scale, as well as referrals to other Highland Rivers programs and services.
Highland Rivers Health Gordon Recovery and Wellness Center is located at 419 N. Wall St., Calhoun. Call 706-659-7664 for more information.
Services provided
Primary mental health care for adults and children — individual, family and group counseling; crisis intervention; screening and assessment; education and skills training; linkage and referral; medication maintenance and monitoring; community transition support and more.
Veterans services – individual and family counseling for specifically for veterans who may be living with PTSD, substance use or other service-related concerns.
Substance use and addiction recovery – individual, family and group counseling and support, and education and referral.
Community support services – medium-intensity community-based services customized to the needs and strengths of the individual.
Addictive disease support services – medium-intensity community-based services that promote substance use recovery for people with addictive disease and other substance use disorders.
Case management – services help individuals identify, access and coordinate services and community resources that help them live independently.
Intensive case management – community-based mental health treatment services and supports for individuals with severe mental illness.