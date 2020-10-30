Families looking for an exciting way to ring in the start of the holiday season are invited to attend Henderson Farms’ first annual Christmas On the Farm party on Dec. 5. The event will begin at noon and continue until 6 p.m., culminating in a celebratory fireworks show from AllStar Fireworks.
Austin Henderson, who owns and manages the farm with his wife, said they hope to spread holiday cheer and give back to the citizens of Gordon County and Northwest Georgia. The party will include a petting zoo, live animal nativity scene, a visit from Santa Claus with photo opportunity and meet and greet, arts and craft stations for the children, Christmas trees for sale, photo opportunities throughout the farm, hayrides on our 185 acre property for children and adults, free vendor booths to allow local community businesses to market and sell merchandise, a bounce house for kids, snacks and a live DJ.
The Christmas trees are precut Fraser Firs and will be priced according to height. Concessions will be provided at extra cost.
“The families and citizens of Calhoun deserve some relief from the current climate and we want to offer it in the means of a celebration for Christmas to get us all in the seasonal spirit of giving back and spreading holiday cheer,” Henderson said.
The cost to get into the farm for the party is $20 per car. Henderson said this is a flat rate and the price will not change based on the number of attendees in the car. Staff will be on site to assist with directions and parking.
Business owners interested in having a booth at the event should contact Henderson by email at hendersonfarmsga@gmail.com as soon as possible and no later than the middle of November. Those interested in sponsoring the event should also be in touch via. Sponsorships are available for $50 and include premium signage in areas of the farm that will be heavily trafficked.
Henderson Farms is located at 597 Henderson Bend Road in Calhoun.