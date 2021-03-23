Jessica Hubert, RN, a nurse at AdventHealth Gordon, vividly recalls the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic when sick patients flooded the hospital and her shifts were spent treating symptoms and praying for good outcomes.
There were more questions than answers then, and she said it was hard to be faced with that kind of uncertainty.
“Not knowing exactly what will help or how long it will take to help, that kind of thing? That’s new,” Hubert said. “We have more of a handle on it now, but the uncertainty is still one of the hardest things about COVID. Our patients feel it. Sometimes they ask, ‘What if it doesn’t work?’ and we just have to pray it does. That’s unsettling. We want to be able to help, but at the same time, we still don’t have all the answers.”
When the first known cases of the coronavirus hit Gordon County in March 2020, the hospital responded immediately with new safety and cleaning protocols, crisis management plans and new ways of operating intended to prevent any chance of spreading the virus. Determined to provide care even in the midst of the unknown, nurses and other healthcare workers reported to work every day, without fail, to offer treatment and kindness to patients whose families could not be there to comfort them.
“We were sometimes holding up to 18 patients a night,” said Leisa Bryant, a nurse in the AdventHealth emergency room. “That was a lot more work and those were a lot of potentially critical patients.”
Bryant’s face is one of the first someone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms might see when arriving at the hospital. She helps separate incoming patients based on the symptoms they are experiencing, taking extra care to isolate anyone experiencing respiratory issues from the rest of the group. Once isolated, she said suspected COVID patients are not allowed visitors.
“It can be really hard on families when someone they love comes in and they are not able to visit. It is scary for them, but it’s something we have to do to prevent the spread,” Bryant said. “And sadly, if it’s someone who does have COVID, it is usually just the beginning of them having to be separated from each other.”
Hospitalized COVID patients, Bryant and Hubert said, can sometimes be in the hospital for just a few days. Other times they said it can take weeks before patients are healthy enough to be released back home.
During those longer hospital stays, it is up to nurses and other healthcare workers not only to treat patients but to help them keep their spirits up. They become the link between patients and their families.
Sometimes this means setting up FaceTime calls while a patient is receiving plasma. Sometimes it means delivering messages back and forth between a daughter and her sick father.
Other times, it means having difficult conversations about treatment options with families who haven’t seen their loved one in days.
“We’re treating people who are very sick and we’re getting to know them while they’re in isolation and we create these bonds with them, and sometimes you have to have really tough conversations,” Hubert said. “It can take a toll, but you can’t show that. So we learned to lean on each other. I couldn’t survive this without my team. You know how you have friends in your personal life who would drop anything to be there for you? I have that at work now. The trust I have for my team is unbelievable. We respect each other, and I honestly couldn’t imagine going through this with any better people.”
There is a kind of camaraderie between the folks who work on the COVID floor that has come from working lots of grueling hours and overnight shifts. They understand each other and the physical and emotional toll of fighting the coronavirus. They talk about their struggles and pray together every day. They have daily devotions.
Perhaps most importantly, the nurses at AdventHealth share in each other’s successes.
“When a patient leaves the hospital after having COVID, we make it a big celebration. It is a big win for them, but it’s a big win for us too,” Hubert said. “We line up down the hall in our PPE and we put up streamers and we stand on each side and clap and cheer for them as they walk out. It’s amazing. You’re just thinking, ‘We did it! We beat this thing!’ You realize how much good you’ve done for a family. That makes it worth it.”
Rebecca Brown, whose father spent weeks at the hospital receiving treatment for COVID, said she could not thank the staff at AdventHealth enough for the compassion they showed or for the good they did for her family. Brown called Hubert, who had been one of his regular nurses, a “literal angel.”
“I can never thank her or anyone there enough for the care they gave my daddy and the communication they gave to me,” Brown said. “The way they put themselves and their families at risk every single day to help take care of everyone else is a true picture of compassion and passion for the career they have chosen to take. It is a calling. They are amazing.”
Others in the community have shown their thanks by bringing lunches to the hospital for lunches to enjoy during their breaks or by participating in drive-up prayer services in the parking lot. All of these little contributions make the jobs of nurses that much easier during this time.
“When the churches came and prayed for us, that was such a kind gesture,” said Bryant. “It meant a lot to us to see that and it feels good to see how much people want to help us and to feel that support from them. We really are all in this together.”