There is now a clear indication that the spread of COVID-19 is a communitywide issue in this area, according to the director of the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.
“Everyone should operate under the assumption that there is transmission in your community already,” Dr. Gary Voccio said. “Many people are going to get sick, but based on what we know about this virus, most people will not develop serious illness.”
Georgia Department of Public Health officials notified Gordon County officials on Friday that there have been two confirmed cases locally. Brumlow Mills confirmed Friday that one of their employees had tested positive.
Nearby, Bartow County had nine confirmed cases as of Monday and Floyd County had four. Fulton with 27 and Cobb with 22 are the two hardest hit areas so far.
The local COVID-19 Task Force met on Monday. Afterward, the group released the following message:
“On Monday, March 16, 2020, the Calhoun Gordon County COVID-19 Task Force met to discuss continued preparedness for COVID-19 response.
Local Government, Public Safety, Public Health, and Public Schools officials addressed their preparedness efforts and potential community needs.
The Emergency Operations Center has been activated in a monitoring capacity and the task force strongly recommends that everyone and all organizations adhere to the CDC guidelines of not meeting in groups of 50 or larger and to practice social distancing.”
Voccio said residents should focus on doing what they can to prevent further spread of the virus.
“Our job now, everyone’s job, is to bear what we’re feeling and act to help protect ourselves and our communities,” he said. “There’s going to be disruption to daily life, but we want people to feel empowered by this. The decisions you make will ultimately affect the trajectory of this outbreak.”
With testing limited, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has encouraged people to keep their distance from each other and avoid large gatherings.
The idea is to slow the spread of the virus, also known as “flattening the curve.” Keeping people apart can head off a dramatic spike in the number of infections in a short time. That drastic increase in the curve, such as in a graph, overwhelms the medical community and patients are less likely to get the care they need.
Supporting CDC suggestions, such as postponing or cancelling events with 50 or more people, Voccio said, may slow the infection rate down.
Those who are experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, shortness of breath and cough — should contact their healthcare provider immediately for instructions.
“Please do not go to your healthcare provider without calling ahead,” Voccio urges. “Otherwise, if you’re sick, stay at home.”
There has been some positive news coming out of testing reports recently. Several people have tested negative and one hospitalized person who had tested positive but in stable condition was sent home to self-quarantine on Sunday.