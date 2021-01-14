Health experts expressed concern after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths hit Georgia early this week, with an increase of more than 10,662 new confirmed positive cases and 281 deaths statewide from Monday to Wednesday afternoon. The uptick in cases trickled down to Gordon County as well, with 91 new confirmed cases and five new deaths reported during the same period.
As of this week, according to reports from the Department of Public Health (DPH), the county’s COVID-19 death toll hit 66. That number might seem small to some in comparison to numbers coming out of larger metropolitan areas like Atlanta, New York or Los Angeles, but it is incredibly high for a county with a population just shy of 58,000.
Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the 10-county Georgia DPH Northwest Health District, said he and others who track the spread of viruses like this one believe the wave of new COVID-19 cases was largely a result of traveling and intermingling that took place during the holiday season.
“Most people who track things like this do think it was from the holiday. It’s also winter and it’s cold, so people are congregating inside more often with one another,” Voccio said. “If we can keep people aware of the mitigation that needs to be done, we will hopefully see a steady decline soon.”
Reports have surfaced in recent days stating that hospitals around the state remain at or near capacity. Voccio said those reports are accurate, with 97% of the state’s hospitals currently at bed-use capacity. In Northwest Georgia, he said that a majority of hospitals are near capacity with around a third and as many as 50% of patients in the hospitals there for COVID-19 treatment.
It is vital, he said, that anyone who can help slow the spread of the virus by staying home and following Centers for Disease Control guidelines do so.
"Those capacity numbers are frightening to see, locally and around the state,” he said. “People have to remember that we still need to physically socially distance, wear a mask properly that covers our face and mouth and wash our hands regularly and for the right amount of time.”
Voccio, who took the vaccine himself during the first phase of Georgia’s Vaccination Plan in which healthcare personnel were eligible for immunization, also stressed the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine as early as possible.
The Georgia DPH is currently administering the vaccine to healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.), residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65 and older, law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders.
The online registration portal for adults 65 and older and their caregivers is currently closed for residents in the Northwest Health District, in which Gordon County is located, because COVID immunization requests greatly exceed than the limited supply of the vaccine currently available.
Those who have already registered will be notified to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Vaccines are only being distributed by appointment at this time.
To those who may be afraid to take the vaccine or who are hesitant to do so, Voccio said it is nothing to fear. Though he experienced slight soreness and swelling in the arm of the injection after his first dose, both were mild and temporary. The second dose seemed to have slightly more side effects, like muscle aches or fever, but he said those went away within a day with Tylenol.
“The side effects are very minimal after the first dose,” he said. “In about a third of people who have gotten the vaccine and reached back out to us, they’ve reported muscle aches or low fevers for a day after the second dose. They can be treated with Tylenol and are nothing to worry about. This vaccine is extremely effective. It is 95% effective in the Moderna trials, and that is the vaccine we are distributing here in our area.”
More information about vaccines, registration and roll-out plans can be found online at www.nwgapublichealth.org.