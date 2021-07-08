Head Games, an Atlanta-based professional tribute act that recreates the music of Foreigner for fans nationwide, will be performing at Downtown Calhoun's GEM Theatre on Saturday, August 7, at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30-$35 and are on sale now at www.calhoungemtheatre.org.
The show will feature some of Foreigner's top hits from the 70's, 80's and 90's. Tunes like "Jukebox Hero" and "I Want to Know What Love Is" are regular features at Head Games shows, as are hits like "Feels Like The First Time" and "Hot Blooded."
The five-person tribute band features lead vocals from Downey Poteat, a lifelong performer who has won several competitions including the State Colgate Country Showdown, and additional vocal support from Gary Edwards, Nate Fink and Dan Morgan. The supporting vocalists each play an instrument as well.
Edwards handles the guitar, Fink serves as the groups rock keyboardist and Morgan plays both bass guitar and saxophone. Steve Smith, an Atlanta native who has played with performers like Ed Roland and Keith Burns, is Head Games' drummer.
As has been the GEM's longstanding policy, tickets are not refundable for shows that are rescheduled during COVID. They will, however, still be good for rescheduled shows. Refunds will only be given for shows that are canceled and not rescheduled.
Other upcoming shows at the GEM include a Saturday, November 20, performance by Who's Bad: The Michael Jackson Experience and a performance by local artist Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine on Saturday, August 28. Tickets are on sale now for both shows.
