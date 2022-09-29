It was homecoming night at Haralson County High School on a Thursday, and the Rebels (2-3, 1-1) celebrated with their second win of the season, a 42-12 Region 7-2A rout of Gordon Central.
Gordon Central received the opening kickoff, and after picking up a first down, Haralson had two tackles for a loss by Riley Bell and Luke Armstrong to help force a Gordon Central punt.
But the punt snap flew well over the punter's helmet, and though the Gordon Central recovered, Haralson County was set up on the Warrior 13-yard line.
From there, Caden Hughes powered his way on three straight carries, pushing into the end zone to put the Rebels up 7-0 early.
Hughes finished the night with four touchdown carries for the Rebels.
On the Warriors next possession, a pass from Peyton Wilson to Braxton Carnes put Gordon Central in Haralson territory, but they would be stopped short on fourth and two by just a few inches.
Haralson County took the turnover on downs and marched down the field with another Hughes-heavy drive. After Franky Patino's second extra point, it was 14-0 Rebels.
Haralson County then piled on two more scores before the half on a two-yard run by Holden Davis and on a 31-yard carry by Hughes.
Gordon Central finally found some life with under a minute left before the homecoming court took the field, as Jayden Sibley picked off Haldyn Williams and returned it to the Haralson 10-yard line.
Sibley capped it off on offense with a 10-yard center-screen touchdown reception, and it was 28-6 at the half.
After the break, Haralson County added on a 24-yard score by Holden Davis around the left end and a five-yard score by Hughes. That would be enough for a running-clock fourth quarter at a score of 42-6.
Haralson County put in their second string in the fourth quarter, and Gordon Central took advantage, recovering a Rebel fumble and scoring on a 21-yard pass to Carnes for the final score of the game.
Haralson County moves to 2-4 and 1-1 in the region, and they will be at Rockmart next week. Gordon Central has yet to find a win this season, and they will be at North Murray next Friday.