The Calhoun High School boys track and field team came up just short of a GHSA 5A state championship last week in Columbus.
After leading the field at the end of the first day of competition with 45 points, the Yellow Jackets wound up third in Georgia in the 5A division with 51 points.
Southwest Dekalb is the 2022 boys state champion with 84 points and former Region 7-5A rival Blessed Trinity was second with 62. After Calhoun, Starr's Mill was fourth with 47 points and Decatur was fifth with 45.
But despite not taking home the first-place trophy as a team, the Yellow Jackets had some outstanding achievements with a trio of individual 5A state championships, including a new state record holder in the long jump.
Senior Jaylan Harris capped off an amazing high school career by not only winning the long jump, but he broke the 5A state record which had held for over a decade.
And junior Dylan Faulkner completed an amazing junior season by winning both the pole vault and the high jump as he and Harris actually were first and second overall, respetively, in that event.
Harris won the 5A high jump with an outstanding 24 feet, seven inches, eclipsing the previous record of 24 feet, 6.5 inches, which was set in 2009 by Demar Forbes of M.L. King High School in Atlanta.
Harris reached that state's best-ever mark on his sixth and final jump of the day. His best before that last launch was a 23-09.5, but that final attempt made him the winner and the new man holding the state's all-time best 5A mark in the long jump.
The second best distance was 23 feet, 10 inches and a Blessed Trinity jumper went 23 feet, seven inches for third place. In fact, the competitors in second through ninth place all went between 23 and 24 feet.
Faulkner was the 5A state champ in the pole vault and in the high jump, going higher than the other 15 boys in the field in both.
In the pole vault, Faulkner went over the bar at exactly 15 feet to claim one of his two gold medals.
Everyone started at 10 feet and the bar was raised in six-inch increments from there with Faulkner and two others eventually the only ones standing at 14 feet, six inches.
Faulkner then went up-and-over at 15 feet while the others missed on their three tries and the Calhoun junior was the winner.
And Calhoun finished with two of the top 10 places in the pole vault as Camden Charles came in 10th as 11-06.
Faulkner was also the 5A champ in the high jump with his outstanding 6-10 just getting him past Harris, who was second at 6-8.
Harris and a jumper from New Manchester both went 6-8 but Harris cleared that distance on his first jump of the meet to stay within range of a gold.
The jumpers all started at 5-foot-8 and the bar was raised two inches as a time as jumpers were eliminated one-by-one the higher the bar went up. Six jumpers got to 6-foot-6, but only half of those went to 6-8 with Faulkner and Harris two of them.
Sophomore Jadon Thomason just missed medaling in the 110-meter hurdles, but earned points for his team in both with outstanding finishes.
He was fourth in the 110s with a 14.40 in a race that was won with a 14.04. The second time was a 14.27 and a 14.34 for third, left Thomason just a step off that pace.
He had the fourth-fastest time in the prelims as well, running a 14.63. Altogether, seven runners would record times below 15 seconds to move on to the finals.
Calhoun senior Quin Smith also ran for the Yellow Jackets in the 110 hurdles, ending with a 15.48.
And Thomason was eighth in the 300 hurdles, running a 39.95. There was just three seconds between the winning 36.56 from a Southwest Dekalb hurdler and Thomason's fast effort.
Thomason was fifth in the preliminaries to qualify for the 300-m finals, running a 39.01.
Only two of the top eight in the finals had times south of 38 seconds and only one was under 37 seconds.
Senior Lex Walraven was fifth in Georgia in the discus as Calhoun ended the year with two of the top seven throwers in the state.
Walraven was fifth with an excellent 145-03 and Faulkner, who competed in four of the six field events, was seventh with a 142-11.
For Walraven, his best heave came on the third of his six tries. It was nearly five feet better than his second-best throw of 140-05.
Faulkner's top toss also his third throw of the meet, but the rules were tight regarding his release point as he faulted on three of the six attempts.
The discus event was won by a thrower from New Manchester, who went 197-10 or nearly 14 feet farther than the second-place 183 even. The third place distance was 160 feet, five inches.
Faulkner also was eighth in the shot put at 49-04 and he had the last throw over 49 feet in the field. A 55-11 was the winning effort and a 55-3 was second as just two shot putters went beyond 52 feet.
Faulkner's best throw of a very busy day was on his second one as he went over 48-5 two other times.
Two Blessed Trinity shot putters were ninth and 10th at state.
On the girls side, senior Malysha Winston, who has signed a track-and-field scholarship with Berry College, secured points for the Yellow Jackets by placing sixth in the shot put and eighth in the discus.
In the shot, Winston had a 37-08 for sixth, but was just shy of fifth place by an inch as a girl from Blessed Trinity was fifth with a 37-09. The winning distance was a 41-2 by a thrower from Jonesboro and second place was a 38-10.75 so Winston was in contention for a medal the entire event.
Her best throw was on the third of her six attempts. She was between 36 and 37 feet on four of her other throws.
In the discus, Winston had a 116-08 throw for eighth. A 143-06 won the gold medal as the girls who secured the first three places all went 131 feet and better.
She had her best throw on the third of her half-dozen attempts. She went over 114 of two of those.