The Calhoun High School track and field team came up just short of a GHSA 5A state championship last week in Columbus.
But the Yellow Jackets did have a pair of 5A state championships and now a new state record holder in the long jump.
Senior Jaylan Harris capped off an amazing high school career by not only winning the long jump, but he broke the 5A state record which had held for over a decade.
And junior Dylan Faulkner completed an amazing junior season by winning both the pole vault and the high jump as he and Harris actually were first and second overall.
Harris won the 5A high jump with an outstanding 24 feet, seven inches, eclipsing the previous record of 24 feet, 6.5 inches, which was set in 2009 by Demar Forbes of M.L. King High School in Atlanta.
Harris reached that mark on his sixth and last jump of the day. His best before that last launch was a 23-09.5, but that final attempt made him the winner and the new man holding the state's all-time best 5A mark in the high jump.
The second best distance was 23 feet, 10 inches and a Blessed Trinity jumper was 23 feet, seven inches. In fact, the competitors in second through ninth place all went between 23 and 24 feet.
Faulkner was the 5A state champ in the pole vault and in the high jump, going higher than the other 15 boys in the field in both.
In the pole vault, Faulkner went over the bar at exactly 15 feet to claim one of his two gold medals. Everyone started at 10 feet and the bar was raised in six-inch increments from there with Faulkner and two others eventually the only ones standing at 14 feet, six inches.
Faulkner then went up-and-over at 15 feet while the others missed on their three tries and the Calhoun junior was the winner.
Calhoun finished with two of the top 10 places in the pole vault as junior Camden Charles came in 10th as 11-06.
Faulkner was also the 5A champ in the high jump with his outstanding 6-10 just getting him past Harris, who was second at 6-8.
Harris and a jumper from New Manchester both went 6-8 but Harris cleared that distance on his first jump of the meet to stay within range of a gold.
The jumpers all started at 5-foot-8 and the bar was raised two inches as a time as jumpers were eliminated one-by-one. Six jumpers got to 6-foot-6, but only half of those went to 6-8 with Faulkner and Harris two of them.
Sophomore Jadon Thomason just missed medaling in the 110-meter hurdles, but earned points for his team in both with outstanding finishes.
He was fourth in the 110s with a 14.40 in a race that was won with a 14.04. The second time was a 14.27 and a 14.34 put Thomason just a step off the pace.
He had the fourth-fastest time in the prelims as well, running a 14.63. Altogether, seven runners would record times below 15 seconds.
Calhoun senior Quin Smith also ran for the Yellow Jackets in the 110 hurdles, ending with a 15.48.
Thomason was also eighth in the 300 hurdles, running a 39.95. There was just three seconds between the winning 36.56 from a Southwest Dekalb hurdler and Thomason's fast effort.
Thomason was fifth in the preliminaries to qualify for the finals, running a 39.01.
Only two of the top eight in the finals had times south of 38 seconds and only one was under 37 seconds.
Senior Lex Walraven was fifth in Georgia in the discus as Calhoun ended the year with two of the top seven throwers in the state.
Walraven was fifth with an excellent 145-03 and Faulkner, who competed in four of the six field events, was seventh with a 142-11.
For Walraven, his best throw came on the third of his six tries. It was nearly five feet better than his second-best throw of 140-05.
Faulkner's best also his third throw of the meet, but the rules were tight regarding his release point as he faulted on three of the six.
The discus event was won by a thrower from New Manchester, who went 197-10 or nearly 14 feet farther than the second-place 183 even. The third place distance was 160 feet, five inches.
Faulkner also was eighth in the shot put at 49-04 and he had the last throw over 49 feet in the field. A 55-11 was the winning throw and a 55-3 was second as just two throws in the field went beyond 52 feet.
Faulkner's best throw of a very busy day was on his second one as he went over 48-5 two other times.
Two Blessed Trinity shot putters were ninth and 10th at state.