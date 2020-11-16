Festival of Trees is in full swing at the Harris Arts Center. A record-setting 87 entries are on display in the galleries now through Dec. 6.
"In addition to Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and specialty gift baskets, we are excited to have added custom Christmas artwork from local artists to our festival entries this year," said Crystal Chapman, marketing and program coordinator.
All entries are being offered for silent auction both in person and online through the Harris Arts Center website. Festival of Trees is made possible by generous businesses and individuals who donate fully decorated entries or sponsor an entry designed by one of the center's "faithful elves."
The final day of bidding will be Sunday, Dec. 6. The arts center will be open for in person bids from 1 to 5 p.m. Online bidding will end at 3 p.m. and continue for two hours in the galleries. All winners will be notified within 24 hours.
"Our guilds have put together a special month of virtual, holiday programming to premier each Sunday on the Harris Arts Center’s Facebook page during Festival of Trees. We began with an introduction and special song by Harris Arts Center Chair Joseph Evans. Join us over next several weeks for a virtual sneak peek of the galleries, a performance by Stephen Hare and Community Chorus, a holiday production by Calhoun Little Theatre and other special performances," said Chapman.
The Harris Arts Center is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. The HAC will have modified hours during the week of Thanksgiving. Call for details. All in-person visitors to the center are asked to wear face coverings and respect social distancing.
Festival of Trees is sponsored by the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau.