Officials with the Harris Arts Center announced this week that they are proud to support their mission and the literary arts as they present a panel discussion reviewing the recently published book “ACE College! 41 Simple Tips to High Grades and Low Stress.”
Calhoun’s own Scott M. Marcus, Ph.D, has compiled a list of helpful tips to help college students study more efficiently. The HAC will host a Facebook live streaming event on Sunday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m., as local businessman Jim Prater and HAC board member Mark Ford share their thoughts and reactions with Marcus.
“College should be an enjoyable time, but that does not happen when you are struggling in your classes,” said Marcus.
Learning how to study and focus is an important step in making college the experience, he said. Marcus’ decision to write this book was motivated by his firsthand struggle as a college student his freshman year. He learned the hard way (by failing accounting) and hopes to keep students today from making the same mistakes. After grasping the importance and skills to properly study, Marcus went on to earn four degrees and is now a teacher at Calhoun High School.
Joining him in the discussion are local businessmen Ford and Prater. Ford is the parent of a 2020 college freshman, HAC president-elect and college graduate who went from B-grades to all A’s after applying learned study disciplines. Prater is a mechanical engineer, analytical thinker and problem-solver for family business Prater Ford. Both men are excited to share their thoughts and reactions to the skills outlined in Marcus’ book.
This event is free and will be streamed Live on the Harris Arts Center’s Facebook page. For more information, call 706-629-2599.