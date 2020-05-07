The Harris Arts Center is now selling Forever Tickets to patrons that can be used for admission to future, regularly priced events like Community Chorus concerts or Calhoun Little Theatre performances. Executive Director Jennifer Dudley said the new ticketing program is the best way community members can invest in the future of the center.
"Since we are currently closed due to COVID-19, we're doing anything we can to keep people remembering the arts center," Dudley said. "Forever Tickets are one of the ways that we're doing that. All the proceeds will support us getting everything ready so that we can all gather here together to enjoy the arts once this health crisis is over."
Forever Tickets are available for purchase now through May 31 for $15 each on the Harris Arts Center website.
One ticket is good for admission into one future, regularly-priced event, such as a Calhoun Little Theatre, Community Chorus, Music Guild or Roland Hayes event. Fundraisers and events over $15 are excluded, Dudley said, but noted that the value of a Forever Ticket never expires and can be redeemed at any time.
Like many businesses in Calhoun-Gordon County, the Harris Arts Center's doors remain closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. A date for reopening has not yet been determined, but the center's executive board will be meeting over the weekend to discuss possible dates, social distancing and plans for the future.
"We have always believed that the arts are important to our community, and now more than ever, we need the community's support," Dudley said. "I am hopeful that we will all be able to be together again soon."
For more information or to purchase Forever Tickets, visit the Harris Arts Center website at www.harrisartscenter.com.