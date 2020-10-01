Organizers at the Harris Arts Center are saying, “You can’t come to us, but we can come to you!” as the center and instructor Samantha Altmann are offering a fall, virtual painting class.
Participants can practice social distancing with friends and family while enjoying a class at their own pace. Access to the video and a supply kit is available for $30, with additional kits for $20. Each kit includes one canvas, a paintbrush set, paints, plastic cup and plate as a mixing palette. Registration is required to schedule pickup of the kit(s). Curbside pickup is available.
Organizers say each participants can enjoy each new video event in the comfort and safety of your their home, and each pre-recorded video will allow students to pause, rewind and view the video instruction as often as needed.
Altmann is a native of Sugar Valley. She studied at Shorter University, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree before moving to New York in 2011. While living in New York, Samantha worked at the Staten Island Art Lab as an instructor and the State Island Museum as a special event planner. She returned to Calhoun in 2018 and earned a Masters of Nonprofit Management and Human Services from Shorter University in December 2019.
She is excited to have the opportunity to bring art into the home until learners can safely return to art classes at the Harris Arts Center.
The Harris Arts Center is open Tuesday-Friday and available by phone at 706-629-2599. Call today to reserve your kit(s). Available through Oct. 30.