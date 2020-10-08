Just as election season shifts into high gear, Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence, a poster exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution, is on view at the Harris Arts Center through Oct. 23.
The exhibit celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment that secured women’s voting rights in the United States.
The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) and the National Portrait Gallery created Votes for Women to explore the complexity of the women’s suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans’ lives today.
The Harris Arts Center, home of the Calhoun Gordon Arts Council, and its Visual Arts Guild are pleased to host this exhibition during the closing days of the 2020 election season.
The poster exhibit will be viewable in person at the Harris Arts Center but because the arts center is not holding public programs or panels at this time, a virtual program is featured on the arts center’s website, harrisartscenter.com.
Women elected officials and other civic leaders from throughout Calhoun and Gordon County were invited to post comments on the website to accompany the physical exhibition. Several of them have responded with insightful remarks. Ms. Shea Hicks, who introduces their remarks, has a unique perspective as chairperson of the Gordon County Board of Elections.
The Web site also lists links to extensive educational resources. Many of the Smithsonian’s museums and other educational institutions have developed materials to commemorate the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and to broaden our understanding of U.S. history. Among the institutions are the National Portrait Gallery, the National Archives, the Library of Congress, the National Museum of American History, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Created with generous support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative, Votes for Women provides a unique opportunity for visitors, including students, to explore one of the longest reform movements in American history. Based on the National Portrait Gallery’s exhibition of the same name, the poster exhibition addresses women’s political activism and explores the racism that challenged universal suffrage. It traces the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which prohibits the government from denying U.S. citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex. Votes for Women also touches on the suffrage movement’s relevance to current conversations on voting and voting rights across America.
The Harris Arts Center is open Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Its galleries are open to the public free of charge.
For more information, go to harrisartscenter.com or call 706-629-2599.