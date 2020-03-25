Mothers and daughters gathered at the Harris Arts Center recently to attend this year’s “Barbie Tea Party.” Little girls arrived dressed in their pink attire to enjoy games, crafts, mini-pedicures and a delicious child-friendly lunch.
Almost every corner of the building was decked out in pink decorations by the wonderful group of ladies on the Tea Party Committee. Each of the tables in the theater was beautifully decorated with a different “Career Barbie.” The center food table was decorated by Elsa Patton and Beverly Klinzing. These two ladies volunteered hours and hours of their time creating an amazing life-like replica of a Barbie shopping mall complete with bridal salon and food court.
Special thanks to LaRae Pennel and the dancers from City Ballet. The dancers entertained guests dressed as Barbie’s and performed an upbeat dance routine. As one of the favorite highlights every year, the dancers mingled with the crowd and had their picture taken with all the future little ballerinas.
Special thanks to AGC Pediatrics for their annual sponsorship of this fundraising event and to Chick-fil-A for providing the chicken nuggets for the luncheon. We also appreciate our dedicated table sponsors which consisted of local individuals and small businesses.
The staff and volunteers of the Tea Party Committee are already planning next year’s fundraising tea party which will help support the arts in our community.