The Harris Arts Center said it will be closing its doors through the end of March in an effort to slow the outbreak of COVID-19 in Calhoun and Gordon County.
The following statement was released from the Board of Directors of the Calhoun Gordon Arts Council on Thursday:
The Board of Directors of the Calhoun Gordon Arts Council, Inc., doing business as the Harris Arts Center, met on the evening of March 12, to consider the Center’s response to our nation’s current COVID-19 outbreak. After thorough consideration of the issue, and to protect the public health and the health of our valued patrons, volunteers, and staff, the Board decided to suspend all events and public gatherings at the Harris Arts Center up to and including March 31. On March 18, the Executive Committee decided that, in light of the continuing development of the virus outbreak in our nation, the Harris Arts Center will be closed during its regular operating hours with the staff to work remotely at their election.
The suspension of all activities at the Harris Arts Center unfortunately means that both the Calhoun Little Theater’s production of “Always ... Patsy Cline” and the 14th Annual Georgia String Band Festival must be postponed and rescheduled. Further, it is anticipated that the Spring Basket Fundraiser will be held open past its originally intended end date with such extension to be announced. Further still, no rehearsals, committee, division meetings, or other similar gatherings will take place at the Center through the end of March 2020. The Board, Executive Committee, and Chairman of the Harris Arts Center will continue to monitor the situation and revisit these decisions as circumstances dictate.
Wash your hands, cover your coughs, and stay informed. We know we will see everyone soon at The Harris Arts Center. Thank you for your continued support for the arts.