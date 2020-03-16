With a deep commitment to providing innovative and intentional patient care, Harbin Clinic has served the communities of Northwest Georgia for nearly 150 years. As the most comprehensive healthcare provider in the region, their mission to care completely for the patients of Calhoun rings true daily.
Home to more than 250 providers across 40 specialties, Harbin Clinic believes in investing and improving the patient experience throughout all communities that make up Northwest Georgia. This is evident in Gordon County with the addition of new specialties, physicians and medical professionals at the Harbin Clinic Calhoun practice.
Harbin Clinic Calhoun cares for patients 2 to 102 through the attentive and compassionate Family Medicine practice.
“Harbin Clinic has long been a part of the Calhoun community,” says Family Medicine physician Dr. Ken Howard. Practicing in Calhoun for nearly 25 years, Dr. Howard and his team is committed to serving the needs of the Northwest Georgia community.
Along with primary care services, the practice is home to expert specialists in Nephrology and Cardiology and has an on-site lab available to provide a wide range of tests that help physicians monitor and treat individual health needs. With a dedication to make world class care more accessible, Harbin Clinic is proud to expand their specialty offering.
Later this spring, Ear, Nose and Throat physicians will begin seeing Calhoun patients.
These physicians and medical professionals will diagnose, manage and treat medical and surgical diseases and disorders of the ear, nose throat as well as related structures of the head and neck.
“We’re excited to bring this much needed service to Calhoun,” says Otolaryngologist Dr. Mary Beauchamp. “We provide comprehensive care for the ears, nose and throat for children and adults. This includes diseases related to hearing, balance, tonsils, allergy, sinus and thyroid. This is the next right step in continuing to care completely for Calhoun.”
In addition to ENT care, Harbin Clinic Calhoun has plans to expand their Cardiology and Nephrology specialties and professional care teams. The expansion of these services will allow Harbin Clinic to further meet the needs of their patients and community.
“It’s important that patients know they can receive world class care close to their homes,” says Cardiologist Dr. Charlie Baggett. “We want to reiterate that you don’t need to travel outside Gordon County to have peace of mind that your care team is highly qualified and developing the best treatment plan that meets your needs.”
The Harbin Clinic is located at 855 Curtis Parkway S.E. in Calhoun.