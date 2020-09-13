Harbin Clinic, Georgia’s largest physician-owned multi-specialty clinic, announcd its chief information officer, Andrew Goodwin, has been named a GeorgiaCIO ORBIE Award 2020 Finalist.
The GeorgiaCIO ORBIE Award is a prestigious honor given annually that recognizes innovative CIOs across the state of Georgia. Goodwin leads Harbin's clinic-wide information systems and technology team and was recognized for his ability to demonstrate excellence in technology leadership.
“This recognition is truly a testament to the talented ITS team at Harbin Clinic," said Goodwin in response to being named an ORBIE Award finalist. "We've made great strides in transforming the information technology and systems function to provide the Harbin Clinic physicians and staff with best-in-class support while also optimizing the patient experience. Without question, I would not have been able to do it without a great team supporting me."
Noted as one of his many accomplishments as CIO for Harbin Clinic, Goodwin led his high-performing team through a complete redesign and rebuild of the Harbin Clinic network infrastructure as well as an upgrade of all phone systems. Most recently, Goodwin's ITS team worked quickly and efficiently to launch HarbinCONNECT, Harbin Clinic's telemedicine service, to ensure patient care was uninterrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Across every department at Harbin Clinic, we are always focused on improving our patients' quality of care,” said Kenna Stock, CEO at Harbin Clinic. “ITS is no different as Andy guides his team to design an infrastructure and IT support function that ensures our providers and staff are able to do what they do best: care for patients. Andy is absolutely deserving of this recognition, and I congratulate him on his achievements and success."
Finalists and winners for the GeorgiaCIO ORBIE Award are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based on:
- Leadership and management effectiveness
- Business value created by technology innovation
- Size and scope of responsibilities
- Engagement in industry and community endeavors
The GeorgiaCIO is the preeminent professional association for Georgia chief information officers. Membership is comprised exclusively of CIOs (or equivalent executive roles) from public and private companies, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations. ORBIE Award winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on Friday, November 6, 2020. Details about the Georgia CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards and the list of 2020 finalists are available at https://georgiacio.org/.
Goodwin is currently a member of the College of Information Management Executives (CHIME), Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), and American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). Prior to joining Harbin Clinic in 2015, Goodwin served in various executive roles, most recently as CIO at the Georgia Hospital Association in Marietta, GA. Before that, he was CIO of the University General Hospital System in Houston and a senior healthcare IT consultant at Siemens Medical Solutions in Salt Lake City. Goodwin earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Computer Science from the University of Maine at Farmington and a master’s degree in Geographic Information Systems from the University of Maine at Orono.