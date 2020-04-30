Hamilton Physician Group recently began offering simple and secure telehealth visits through Doxy.me for established patients and new patients on a limited basis, allowing for increased safety and convenience. Video and phone visits are available, including through the Calhoun Primary Care location.
Some of the common conditions that can be treated through telehealth visits include: cough, cold, allergies, rashes, mild injuries, stomach virus or COVID-19 concerns.
For medical emergencies, like chest pain, shortness of breath or severe pain, please call 911 immediately.
“We’re glad to be able to offer this service to our patients, especially during this difficult time,” said Holly Andrews, director of business administration for HPG.
Patients can easily start a telehealth visit with a mobile device or standard computer by going to the website provided by the practice. No specialized hardware or software are necessary. Secure data transmission and patient privacy is a top priority. Doxy.me utilizes state-of-the-art security and encryption protocols.
Telehealth visits are generally covered by insurance. An insurance card will be necessary to enter insurance information for billing. A self-pay option is available as well. Payments can be made through the portal or by phone.
If a patient has a blood pressure cuff, thermometer and/or a scale, it is helpful for a telehealth visit but not required.
To schedule an appointment, patients would call the respective office. A representative would walk the patient through the process.
“Our patients have told us how much they appreciate this alternative to coming into the office for certain visits,” said Andrews. “It is convenient and allows patients to receive healthcare from the safety of their own home.”