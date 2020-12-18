The following births were announced Dec. 17 by Hamilton Medical Center:
♦ LeAndro Agustin, son of Erislda Linzires and Israel Esquivel of Dalton, Nov. 26
♦ Juniper Saige, daughter of Adrianne Cloer and Caleb Culberson of Chatsworth, Nov. 30
♦ Omara Pineda, daughter of Josephine Pineda of Dalton, Nov. 30
♦ Eliana Ester, daughter of Daisy and Daniel Perez of Chatsworth, Dec. 1
♦ Micah, son of Margarita and Marlyn Valenzuela Ornelas of Dalton, Dec. 1
♦ Waylon Allen, son of Hailey Weaver and Jared Bramblett of Dalton, Dec. 2
♦ Serena Hope Grace, daughter of Julia and James Ashburn of Dalton, Dec. 2
♦ James Aaron, son of Marcella and Blake Bennett of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 2
♦ Elliot Jackson, son of Anastasia Haney and Dorian Lambert of Dalton, Dec. 2
♦ Wilder Evin, son of Hailey Weaver and Jared Bramblett of Dalton, Dec. 2
♦ Everleigh May Gidget, daughter of Amaria Bryant and Robert Deal of Chatsworth, Dec. 3
♦ Liam Adriel, son of Tania Carranza of Dalton, Dec. 3
♦ Oliver Phoenix Storm, son of Shari and Dylan Grooms of Chatsworth, Dec. 3
♦ Calliope Loretta, daughter of Kayla Painter and Kristopher Jarrett of Dalton, Dec. 3
♦ Jordan Ida, daughter of Celeste and Anthony Lane of Dalton, Dec. 3
♦ Weston Barrett Thomas, son of Linnea and Stacy Hall of Cohutta, Dec. 4
♦ Eleanor Elizabeth, daughter of Jordan and Seth Deurloo of Ringgold, Dec. 4
♦ Jessie Ann Rose, daughter of Shelby Pack and Avery Scoggins of Dalton, Dec. 5
♦ Aubree Lynn, daughter of Tiffany and Jordan Priest of Chatsworth, Dec. 5
♦ Jhayvon, son of Eliza Michelle and Guillermo West of Dalton, Dec. 5
♦ Sophia Adriana, daughter of Micaela Lopez Bautista of Dalton, Dec. 6
♦ Journee Grace, daughter of Jessica White and Justin Finley of Rossville, Dec. 6
♦ Henry Elias, son of Autumn and Hess Foster of Chatsworth, Dec. 7
♦ Camden Elise, son of Erin and Thomas Trentham of Ringgold, Dec. 7
♦ Kinley Rose, daughter of Alanah and Taylor Wilkey of Ringgold, Dec. 8
♦ Isabella Leanne, daughter of Melissa and Trenton West of Dalton, Dec. 8
♦ Aryan Isiac, son of Stacie Hayworth and Marvin Buttrum of Chatsworth, Dec. 8
♦ Josie Avalyn, daughter of Kaitlin and Andrew Mitchell of Ringgold, Dec. 9
♦ Delyla Ann, daughter of Kalee Dean and Seth Stonecypher of Resaca, Dec. 9
♦ Amy Belen, daughter of Carmen Gonzalez Perez and Wilian Arreaga of Chatsworth, Dec. 9
♦ Ezekiel Antonio, son of Abigail Ramirez of Dalton, Dec. 10
♦ Noah Emilio, son of Briana and Mario Reyes of Dalton, Dec. 10
♦ Sadie Brooks, daughter of Brooke Wallace and Case Mathis of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 10
♦ Clara Michelle, daughter of Cory and Matt Kile of Dalton, Dec. 11
♦ Diego Daniel, son of Carina and Francisco Patino of Dalton, Dec. 12
♦ José Itzaé Barrón Jr., son of Eduwiges and José Concepción Barrón of Dalton, Dec. 14