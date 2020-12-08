Halstead New England was named the Calhoun College and Career Academy Business and Industry Partner of the Month for November 2020. Their commitment to serving local schools and the Calhoun/Gordon County community in impactful ways is appreciated.
Halstead graciously supported Calhoun City Schools this year with their philanthropic efforts. When schools were preparing to re-open with students, Halstead was one of the first local businesses that reached out to see how they could assist with PPE and other supplies.
Halstead donated N95 masks, disposable masks, face shields and lab gowns. All of these supplies helped schools’ efforts to prepare and keep facilities as safe as possible. Halstead continues to reach out to see what other supplies and resources are needed.
Jonathan Stone, vice president of operations for Halstead New England, has served on the advisory council for the Calhoun High School Career, Technical and Agriculture Department for several years and recently agreed to join the board of directors for Calhoun College and Career Academy (CCCA).
Additionally, Halstead has been a site for manufacturing facility student tours, with lunch always provided. Stone has spoken often to Youth Leadership participants from Calhoun High and other schools about the importance of economic and workforce development to encourage business growth while also working to ensure that the community has individuals with the education, skills and training necessary to obtain jobs.
Halstead is a proud member of HMTX Industries, a global flooring manufacturer whose brands service a diverse cross-section of the construction marketplace. Halstead has two green-certified buildings in Calhoun and is a leading supplier of luxury vinyl tile, vinyl plank flooring and special order LVT to the home center market in the United States and Canada. In more than 30 years serving the home center market, Halstead has won numerous awards from key partners including Flooring Vendor of the Year, Innovation Award and Global Supply Partner of the Year.
Calhoun City Schools appreciates Halstead for showing support and donating essential supplies to schools, as well as their efforts to assist teachers and students in the enhancement of programs and opportunities to prepare students for college and career success. They are an exemplary partner in education.