Halstead, a member of HMTX Industries, has supported Calhoun City Schools this year with their philanthropic efforts, according to an announcement from the school system.
"We appreciate our friends at Halstead for showing support and donating essential supplies for our students, staff and schools. Halstead donated KN95 masks, disposable masks, face shields and lab gowns. All of these supplies will truly help our efforts to keep facilities, students and staff as safe as possible. We can't thank Halstead enough," said Michele Taylor, superintendent of Calhoun City Schools.
On hand to receive the donations were Verneva Henson, Calhoun Elementary School nurse; Beth Holcomb, CES principal; Johnathan Stone, vice president of operations for HMTX Industries; Mana Smith, Calhoun Primary Schools principal, and Taylor.