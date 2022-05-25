Hal Lamb has been inducted into the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) Hall of Fame.
The former highly-successful Calhoun High School football coach who turned the Yellow Jackets from just another high school program into a state power will be inducted into the GACA HOF on Saturday, June 4 along with four other people and Lamb is the only football coach on this year's list of five.
The event will take place at the Hall of Fame Exhibit Hall in the Dalton Convention Center.
The event will last two days and on Friday, June 3, the HOF Golf tournament at the Nob North Course, beginning at 10 a.m., along with the ladies luncheon and reception at 7 p.m. that evening will take place.
Then on Saturday morning, June 4, beginning at 10 a.m., several events will take place before the Hall of Fame banquet, when the inductees will be fully recognized, starts at 11:30 a.m.
Lamb was the head coach at Calhoun for nearly two decades from 1999 through the 2018 season and during that time, compiled an amazing 233 wins and just 37 losses record and took the Yellow Jackets to three state titles in 2011, 2014, and 2017 and 18 consecutive region championships from 2001 to 2018 -- his last season with the program.
Lamb, who is a member of the Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame and the West Georgia University Hall of Fame, is presently the Athletic Director of Development at Heritage Christian.
He began his playing career at Commerce High School, where he was a multi-star athlete and a two-time all-state wide receiver.
He was a member of the Commerce 1981 state championship team and was a four-year letterman. He was a team captain and after his high school career was over, Lamb played in the 1982 North/South All-Star game.
He also was an all-state player in basketball, setting the Commerce single-game scoring record with 52 points in a game and was a three-time MVP in tennis.
And Lamb was a two-star sport in college, where he was the team captain in 1986 and twice was an all-conference player. In addition, he continued playing tennis and was the team MVP two years.
After graduating from college, Lamb helped the coaches at West Georgia for a year before beginning a simply-amazing high school career.
His first job was as the wide receivers coach at Cartersville and then became the offensive coordinator, helping the Purple Hurricanes win the 1991 2A state championship. In 1996, he followed Cartersville head coach Mike Earwood to Upson-Lee High School and after one year as an assistant, he was named the head coach in 1997.
Two years later, in 1999, Lamb became the head coach in Calhoun and after two years of laying the foundation, the stretch of winning began that saw the man and his teams win 183 of their next 214 games.
Besides all the success, he was also named the Athletic Director of the Year in Georgia three times. In 2015, Lamb was nominated by former player and then-current NFL receiver Kris Durham of the NFL High School Coach of the Year. Coach Lamb was second in the nation for this award in 2012 and in 2015, he won the Best of Prep Sports Scrappy Moore Award.
Coach Lamb is part of a coaching family with his father being his first coach and brother Bobby Lamb all choosing working on the sidelines and with young men as their profession.
Bobby Lamb is presently the new/first head coach at Anderson University in South Carolina, which will begin play in the fall of 2024. Bobby Lamb has over 100 wins as a NCAA Division I coach and expericence building a program from the ground up after he was the man in charge of the Mercer University program, which was resurrected in 2012 after not having a football team for 72 years.
Hal Lamb's sister Lynn Davis is a teacher and the head tennis coach at Calhoun High School.
Coach Lamb's has two sons Tre and Ben and both played at Calhoun, from which Tre went on to play college football at Tennessee Tech University. Tre entered the coaching ranks as well and after working with the quarterbacks for his uncle Bobby at Mercer, he is now as assistant coach at Gardner-Webb University.
Ben Lamb was also an all-star athlete at Calhoun and a member of the 2011 state championship team.