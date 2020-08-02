AdventHealth Gordon recently presented two special awards recognizing a physician and team member for best reflecting the hospital’s mission.
"Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ is at the core of everything that we do," said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. "For that reason, we are proud to honor one physician and one employee each year who truly live out our hospital’s mission."
The "His Touch in My Hands Award" is given to an outstanding physician on the medical staff that best reflects the spirit of God by blending spiritual and medical caregiving. This year’s recipient is Hak Lee, MD, director of robotic surgery and urology at AdventHealth Gordon. Lee and his staff consistently receive excellent feedback from patients and team members alike. He is passionate about connecting with his patients and ensuring they experience the best possible outcomes.
The "George Seddon He Works through Me Award" is named after AdventHealth Gordon’s beloved long-time pharmacist George Seddon, who lost his battle with cancer in 2012. Seddon was an outstanding individual that lived God’s word and AdventHealth Gordon’s mission on a daily basis.
This year’s honoree is Wes Fetner, MSN, CPXP, assistant chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Gordon. Fetner has been instrumental in working with several nursing units on improving patient experience and efficiency, which has contributed to the hospital’s excellent performance in metrics on patient safety and outcomes.