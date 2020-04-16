The Georgia State Patrol cited a Fairmount man on three charges after a Saturday night single-vehicle crash that resulted in the driver being airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
Cody Warren Lomax, 21, of 1112 Old Boone Ford Road S.E., Fairmount, was cited for too fast for conditions, DUI less safe, and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
As first reported by Northwest Georgia Scanner, reports state that Lomax was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang GT on Fire Tower Road when the car left the roadway, struck a stone wall, overturned and slide to a stop on its roof. Lomax, who initially told investigators a blonde individual he did not know was driving the car, was found inside the vehicle and unresponsive.
A passenger in the car was located at a nearby residence. He told police only he and Lomax were in the car and that Lomax was driving. A second witness who said she was Lomax’s girlfriend told investigators the following day that she and Lomax had been arguing on the phone when he crashed the car.
Investigators spoke to Lomax again on Monday after he had returned home and he did not remember claiming someone else was driving. He said he was driving through a curve when he noticed the car was “half way in the ditch. He stated he snatched the wheel to the left to correct the vehicle while speeding up and lost control at that point,” according to the GSP report.
Lomax was issued citations and an appearance date.